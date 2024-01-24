Credit Agricole Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, Innovation Programs, Partnerships, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Agricole S.A. - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Credit Agricole's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Credit Agricole SA (Credit Agricole), a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boetie, is a provider of banking and related financial services. Its portfolio of offerings is classified into retail and corporate banking and investment banking. Under its retail banking portfolio, the company offers savings products, bank cards, mortgage loans, and commercial loans. Corporate banking comprises business financing, term deposits, treasury management, and cash management, among other services. As part of its investment banking solutions, the company provides asset management, and merger and acquisition advisory.



In December 2023, Credit Agricole Auto Bank (CA Auto Bank), a mobility bank, and I3P, the Incubator of the Politecnico di Torino, jointly introduced Digital Factory, an open innovation platform designed for Italian and international startups and SMEs. The initiative aims to discover the most innovative solutions and technologies to drive digital transformation of the Bank. The initiative focuses on startups that are working in the areas including: banking, digitization, artificial intelligence, mobility, and sustainability.



Launched in June 2018, Hub@Luxembourg is Credit Agricole's platform to help startups at its Villages in France connect with international partners. The aim is to develop solutions in the areas of fintech, cybersecurity, smart cities, the green economy, aerospace, and maritime. The hub is located at House of Startups, an initiative that hosts other programs such as Luxembourg City Incubators, International Climate Finance Accelerator Luxembourg, and the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology.



Scope

As a part of its, 2025 Ambitions growth strategy Credit Agricole is accelerating its technological, digital, and human transformation, by investing around EUR30 billion in IT and digital over the period, including one billion euros in investment programs for technological transformation.

In 2022, Credit Agricole introduced ACT (Augmented CACIB Transformation) Digital Transformation Programme, to invest in the digitalization of products and services and in innovation (AI and blockchain, etc.), to provide customers, employees, and partners with enhanced user experience. By mobilizing and aligning all business lines, the Group has continued its digital transformation.

Established in 2019, CA-GIP incorporates IT infrastructures and production activities of Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Agricole Assurances, Credit Agricole Technologies et Services, and SILCA. CA-GIP builds innovative solutions at a group level, while increasing agility and ensuring a high level of cybersecurity.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Credit Agricole's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Expert Systems

Inbenta

Cybedroid

Opensee

Ailleron Group

Ripple Labs

Bitstamp

Temenos

Google

Wipro

G+D Mobile Security

Worldline

Mastercard

Edenred

Visa

Samsung

Komgo

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dt4z2z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.