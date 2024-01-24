Under Armour Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Under Armour, Inc. - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insights into Under Armour's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



Under Armour develops, markets and distributes branded performance footwear, apparel and accessories for active, athletic and casual occasions. The company's apparel products are: HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, COLDGEAR INFRARED, UA RUSHT, UA Iso-ChillT, UA STORMT, and UA SMARTFORMT.

It makes footwear for training, running, cleated sports, basketball, and outdoor applications. Its accessory portfolio includes performance gloves, bags, headwear, socks and sports masks. Under Armour sells its products through various sales channels, including independent, national, regional, and specialty distributors and wholesalers, its own Brand and Factory House stores and ecommerce websites.



Under Armour is leveraging several emerging technologies, including AI, data analytics, augmented reality, 3D printing, cloud and metaverse among others to improve business operations, enhance customer service and develop better products.

UA Lighthouse is Under Armour's center for manufacturing and design innovation in South Baltimore. Developers, designers and external partners at the 35,000 square-foot facility use innovative technologies, including 3D design and body scanning, 3D printing and rapid prototyping, footwear and apparel prototyping, and apparel and footwear pilot lines to develop best practices and processes that are shared with Under Armour's partner factories and teammates across the world.

In 2023, Under Armour and hedgehog lab, a UK-based global tech consultancy, used AI and large language models (LLMs) to create 'The Ultimate Team Talk', an inspirational speech for football players participating in European football championships.

