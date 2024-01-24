Travelers Digital Transformation Strategies Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs for the Insurance Company

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travelers - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Travelers' fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Travelers is an insurance company that offers a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It provides insurance products for auto, real estate, marine, valuable items, wedding, and identity fraud. It also offers flood insurance, business owner cover, special risk insurance, management and professional liability insurance, and surety bonds.

In addition, the company offers claims settlement and insurance advisory services. The company provides its products and services to individuals, government units, associations, and businesses. Travelers markets and sells its products through independent agents, brokers, branch offices, and direct marketing. The company operates in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, the UK, and Ireland.



Scope

Travelers Business Insurance introduced the Connected Protection program, a vendor referral initiative aimed at helping customers reduce risk by connecting them with IoT solutions.

Travelers developed a virtual reality (VR) program for its contractor clients to provide safety training for employees on how to operate a crane. The program creates a simulation of various factors - including load weight, wind, and the length of the crane's boom - which helps crane operators practice in a safe, real-time environment.

Travelers collaborated with Google Cloud to develop a cloud-based data ecosystem to analyze vast amounts of information to aid Travelers' underwriters in assessing potential risks for large and middle market businesses.

Travelers Innovation Center focuses on developing an innovation ecosystem devoted to encouraging the collaborative creation of technological capabilities alongside startups.

