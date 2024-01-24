Mastercard Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastercard Inc. - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Mastercard's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Mastercard Inc (Mastercard) is a payment and technology company, which deals with clearing, authorization, and settlement of payment transactions. It offers a wide range of payment solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, and commercial cards; digital payments, real-time account-based payments, and payment system security; transaction services such as cross-border and domestic transactions.

Mastercard also provides value-added services such as loyalty and rewards and advisory services such as consulting, analytics, and implementation services. Mastercard serves individuals, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, merchants, governments, and other organizations. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



In May 2023, Mastercard launched a new Data and Services (D&S) Hub in Malaysia to serve the Asia-Pacific region. The Hub enables businesses and governments across region with advanced capabilities in areas such as cybersecurity, digital transformation, and credit risk. The Hub will also provide career opportunities and upskilling for emerging talent and graduates.



In March 2023, Mastercard partnered with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) to build Cyber Innovation Hub. The facility aims to build a cyber-ready workforce in Malaysia, by leveraging Mastercard's cybersecurity expertise alongside UTM's education infrastructure to offer skills training, and courses on cybersecurity to students and mid-career professionals.



Scope

Mastercard is tapping the power of AI technologies to offers products and services that protect customers from financial fraud and allow them to focus on customer service. By leveraging AI technologies Mastercard aims to help its enterprise customers reduce transaction-level fraud, credit risk, and loan defaults and prevent fraudulent healthcare claims. Mastercard's AI-driven fraud detection software models analyse billions of transactions for suspicious and fraudulent transactions across industries.

Mastercard's open banking platform enables data providers and third parties to access, transmit and manage consumer data to improve their experience. The platform enables consumers to have choice of financial services, providing them the ability to access, control and benefit from the use of their data, as well as an improved payment experience. Its digital identity solutions provide seamless digital experiences and secure digital payments across individuals, devices, and accounts.

Mastercard uses its data assets, infrastructure, and platforms to create a range of products and services for its customers, its Privacy by Design and Data by Design processes ensures privacy, security, and data controls in all its products and services, focus on protecting customers' and individuals' data. It offers services across data analytics, data processing, cyber and intelligence, loyalty, consulting, and marketing to help enterprise clients drive business outcomes.

