South Africa Mining Fiscal Landscape Regulations Governance and Sustainability Report 2023

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Mining Fiscal Landscape Regulations Governance and Sustainability (2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on South Africa's mining fiscal regime. The report provides country's overview with macroeconomic performance, corruption index and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, rights, and obligations, as well as current and future tax-related proposals.



South Africa has an abundance of mineral resources, with mineral deposits including gold, platinum group metals (PGM), manganese, iron ore, copper, nickel, diamond and coal.



The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (previously, the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR)) is the primary organization that regulates the country's mining industry. It formulates mining policy pertaining to exploration, development, utilization and processing by the country's mining industry.



Other government departments and regulatory bodies include the Department of Energy (DoE), National Nuclear Regulator (NNR), Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC) and Department of Environmental Affairs.



Report Scope

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by state and territory

Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

Find out South Africa's governing bodies, major laws in the industry

Identify various mineral licenses and fees

Gain an overview of South Africa's mining fiscal regime

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Country Overview

Mineral Overview

Government Bodies

Mining Laws, Licenses and Permits

Prospecting and Mining Rights

Mining Taxes and Royalties

Sustainable Mining Practices



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uojwnf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.