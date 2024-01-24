Regenerative Medicine Market Set to Surge with 25.36% CAGR, Projected to Reach US$122.381 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest insights into the regenerative medicine market forecast an impressive growth trajectory, as the industry is expected to burgeon with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.36% from 2023 to 2028.

This comprehensive new research publication suggests that advancements in technology and a growing demand for innovative medical treatments are key drivers behind this surge. The regenerative medicine market, which stood at US$25.149 billion in 2021, is anticipated to reach an estimated value of US$122.381 billion by 2028.

Technological Innovation Paving the Way for Advanced Treatments

The report highlights the remarkable potential of regenerative medicine, encompassing stem cell therapies, gene therapies, and tissue engineering – technologies that are revolutionizing the approach to medical treatments. With their ability to restore and regenerate tissues and organs, these therapies offer personalized medicine by tailoring treatments to individual genetic and medical profiles, potentially resulting in more effective outcomes with fewer side effects.

Applications Across Various Medical Fields Showing Promising Results

Regenerative medicine boasts widespread applications across numerous medical fields, including cardiology and neurology. Its promising implications in healing heart tissue and improving function in patients with heart failure, as well as potential treatments for Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, illustrate the broad-spectrum benefits of this market.

Impact of Chronic Diseases Fueling Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the limitations of current treatment modalities for degenerative conditions, and an aging global population are significant factors contributing to the expansion of the regenerative medicine market. Notable scientific advancements and burgeoning investments in research are fostering this growth.

Stem Cell Therapy – A Cornerstone of the Regenerative Medicine Market

Within the regenerative medicine landscape, stem cell therapy emerges as a key segment, thanks to its potential in treating chronic illnesses, including various forms of cancer. With substantial funding from entities such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S., stem cell therapy is at the forefront of medical research, providing hope for millions afflicted with life-threatening diseases.

USA Dominating Market Share with Rising Healthcare Demands

North America, spearheaded by the U.S., is expected to retain the largest share in the regenerative medicine market. High incidences of cardiovascular diseases and skin conditions, pinpointed by data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fuel the demand for advanced regenerative treatments in the U.S. Several companies are establishing facilities focused on such innovative therapies, further propelling the American market forward.

Escalating Innovations and Collaborations in the Industry

Recent partnerships and groundbreaking therapy introductions, such as Alkem Laboratories' collaboration with Stempeutics for the launch of "StemOne" in India for treating Knee Osteoarthritis, exemplify the market's innovative spirit and global reach.

Comprehensive Market Segmentation Offering Detailed Insights

The report segments the regenerative medicine market to provide in-depth knowledge into the various technologies, applications, end-users, and geographic regions that constitute the overall market framework. From stem cell therapy and gene therapy to tissue engineering, the market segments reveal diverse technological advancements contributing to the growth of regenerative medicines.

Report Segmentation:

By Technology

Stem cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Others

By Application

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Dermatology

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Wound Healing

Ophthalmology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $25.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $122.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

Novartis

Biogen

GlaxoSmithKline

Baxter International, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Amgen Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

