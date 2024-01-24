Global Sportswear Market Analysis Reveals High Growth in Asia-Pacific to 2027 Amid Rising Athleisure and Streetwear Trends

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sportswear Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sportswear Market to 2027 report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global sportswear market through to 2027. It provides a brief of the key trends along with sales and growth across different regions and category groups. It also highlights the top global sportswear brands and their current competitive position.



The global sportswear market grew 6.4% to $441.0 in 2022, as consumer apparel preferences remained geared towards sportswear styles. In 2023, while growth slowed to 4.6% due to high inflation in Europe and North America weighing heavily on consumer spending, the sportswear market continued to outperform the total apparel market, as the versatility and comfort of athleisure items remained highly desirable as value for money became more important, and consumers continued to prioritize their health and fitness and try out new sports.



Key Highlights

Sportswear performance is anticipated to pick up again in 2024 as easing inflation allows consumer confidence to improve, though will gradually slow out to 2027 as the market becomes more established.

Between 2022 and 2027, sportswear growth will be highest in Asia-Pacific, as its large emerging middle-class continues to embrace global trends such as streetwear and athleisure.

The luxury segment of the global sportswear market will experience the strongest growth in the forecast period, as more designer brands focus on incorporating sports elements into their designs to tap into the athleisure and streetwear trends.

Online penetration will continue to grow in the market, as new brands launch as online pureplays, and young shoppers continue to prefer the convenience and wide choice the channel offers.



Key Report Benefits

Find out what is driving the sportswear market's strong growth, and the differentiation between categories out to 2027.

Learn about the geographical differences within the sportswear market, and which are the key countries driving growth in the market.

Identify what makes the leading sportswear players successful and how you could integrate these strategies within your own business.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Sportswear Market Drivers

Global Sportswear Market Inhibitors

Key Trends

Brands and sports teams capitalize on collaborations to grow visibility

Lucrative Formula 1 creates a new avenue of exposure for brands

Sportswear brands encourage growth of women in sport

Strategies for Success

The Global Sportswear Market: Global Market Size to 2027

Global Sportswear Market, 2017, 2022 & 2027

The Global Sportswear Market: Channel Performance to 2027

Global Online Sportswear Market 2017-2027

Global Sportswear Market by Channel Growth 2017-2027

Global Sportswear Market by Channel Share, 2017, 2022 & 2027

The Global Sportswear Market: Regional Performance to 2027

Global Sportswear Market by Region, 2017, 2022 & 2027

Global Sportswear Market by Regional Growth, 2017-2027

Global Sportswear Market: Regional Forecast Summary

Top 10 Global Sportswear Markets by Value, 2017-2027

Top 10 Sportswear Markets by Forecast Growth

The Global Sportswear Market: Category Performance to 2027

Global Sportswear Market by Category, 2017, 2022 & 2027

Global Sportswear Market by Category Growth, 2017-2027

Global Sportswear Market by Sub-Category, 2017-2027

The Global Sportswear Market: Sportswear Type Performance to 2027

Global Athleisure Market 2017, 2022 & 2027

Global Sportswear Market by Sportswear Type, 2017, 2022 & 2027

Global Sportswear Market by Sportswear Type Growth, 2017-2027

The Global Sportswear Market: Price Position & Sports Activity Performance to 2027

Global Sportswear Market by Price Position, 2017, 2022 & 2027

Global Sportswear Market by Price Position Growth, 2017-2027

Global Sportswear Market by Sports Activity, 2017-2027

Competitive Landscape: Leading Market Shares & Brand Profiles

Top 10 Brands: Market Shares 2021-2023

Winners & Losers Outlook

Sportswear Brands in Focus Nike Adidas Puma Lululemon On Running and Hoka Alo Yoga and Anta

Brands to Watch

