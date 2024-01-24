Global Exfoliators and Scrubs Market Forecasted to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030: Comprehensive Industry Analysis with Regional Insights and Major Player Profiles

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exfoliators and Scrubs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amidst the backdrop of a robust personal care and beauty industry, this market report has revealed that the global market for Exfoliators and Scrubs is on an upward trajectory, projected to ascend from $4.2 Billion in 2022 to an estimated $7.6 Billion by 2030. This equates to a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The comprehensive analysis sheds light on several key markets, with the United States holding a considerable market size of $1.1 Billion as of the year 2022. However, it's the Chinese market that is anticipated to demonstrate an exponential growth rate of 11.7% CAGR, positioning it as a front-runner in the industry's future.

Further regional assessments underscore the significant advancement of markets such as Japan and Canada, with projected CAGRs of 4.1% and 7.1% respectively. European markets, with Germany at the forefront, are also expected to exhibit considerable growth with a CAGR of nearly 4.9%.

The business report features a specific selection of competitive firms within the Exfoliators and Scrubs marketplace, highlighting industry leaders who are shaping the competitive landscape.

The report is further enhanced by a focused coverage of various macroeconomic factors that influence the market dynamics, including the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation trends, changes in China's COVID-19 policies, global supply chain interruptions, trade tensions, and the potential risk of recession.

Key insights into the market's global competitiveness, together with a percentage breakdown of market shares held by leading competitors, provide strategic intelligence fundamental to understanding the current state of the market. Market presence analysis, as featured in the report, categorizes firms based on their operational footprint – Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial – in diverse geographies across the globe.

For stakeholders, industry leaders, and businesses invested in the Exfoliators and Scrubs market, the latest market research publication is a valuable resource, offering in-depth perspectives and data-driven forecasts to inform strategic decision-making processes.

The full analysis and insights into the Exfoliators and Scrubs industry is now available, with complimentary updates for one year, ensuring that industry professionals stay informed with the most recent market developments.

