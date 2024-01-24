Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Credit Intermediation Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The credit intermediation market is forecasted to grow by USD 649.87 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.36% during the forecast period. The report on the credit intermediation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing focus on effective financialization, an increase in the number of non-banking financial institutions, and government support programs for credit allocation to end-users.



The credit intermediation market is segmented as below:

By Application

Individual

Enterprise

By Type

Tied credit intermediation

Ancillary credit intermediation

Non-tied credit intermediation

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the development of active secondary credit sector ensuring smooth credit intermediation as one of the prime reasons driving the credit intermediation market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on mergers and acquisitions by market vendors and increasing adoption of digital technologies by credit intermediaries to resolve communication and information p will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the credit intermediation market covers the following areas:

Credit intermediation market sizing

Credit intermediation market forecast

Credit intermediation market industry analysis



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bank of America Corp.

Barclays PLC

Citigroup Inc.

Credit Suisse Group AG

Deutsche Bank AG

HSBC Holdings Plc

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Wells Fargo and Co.

