Anti-Aging Services Industry on Track to Hit $92 Billion by 2030: In-Depth Analysis Highlights Botox and Dermal Fillers Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aging Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research publication delves into the robust expansion of the global Anti-Aging Services market. With an anticipated growth surge that will double its current estimated value by 2030, the market stands as a beacon of progressive beauty and cosmetic services. This strategic business report projects the market to reach an impressive US$92 Billion by 2030, from its current valuation of US$42.4 Billion, with a steady CAGR of 10.2%.

Segments Poised for Accelerated Growth

The meticulous analysis offers a granular examination of various segments, with Botox services projecting an 11.8% CAGR, anticipating a reach of US$32.5 Billion by the end of the decade. Parallelly, the Dermal Fillers segment shows resilience and adaptability in the post-pandemic landscape with projected adjustments to a 10.4% CAGR in the upcoming years.

Geographic Market Expansion: A Focus on North America and Asia

The U.S. remains a significant force in the market with an estimated worth of US$11.5 Billion. However, China is setting the stage for a formidable growth trajectory with a forecast CAGR of 15.7%, suggesting a potential to harness a market size of US$22.9 Billion by 2030. Other geographic areas displaying substantial growth include Japan and Canada, with anticipated CAGRs of 6.1% and 8.4% respectively. Within Europe, Germany emerges as a growth-centric economy with a projected 7.5% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

The global arena of Anti-Aging Services highlights a pantheon of prominent players who are shaping the industry. This publication features a meticulously curated list of 34 prominent competitors that are innovating and influencing the market dynamics. The report spotlights each entity’s market presence and consequential geographic influence.

Timely Insights on Current Events

Special coverage includes the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the industry.

A keen focus on global inflation rates and their repercussions on market stability.

Evaluation of China’s zero-COVID policy and its unfolding economic reintegration.

Insightful dissection of supply chain disruptions and prevailing global trade tensions.

An analytical approach to assessing the risk of recession and its industry implications.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $42.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Allergan, Inc.

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Beiersdorf

Cynosure

Elizabeth Arden

Estée Lauder, Inc.

Lumenis

Procter & Gamble

Solta Medical

Syneron Medical Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mg9b8s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment