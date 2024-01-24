Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Portable Air Conditioners Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Portable Air Conditioner Market is witnessing robust growth owing to the rising popularity of portable air conditioners due to their easy installation and handling options. Moreover, the rising standard of living of consumers and rise in spending on household convenient products is further accelerating the demand for portable air conditioners in the country.



Increasing Trend of Tiny Homes is Driving the Market Growth



Many people now choose tiny homes since they are due to their compactness and minimized consumer spending on home maintenance due to growing residential construction costs. Tiny homes, usually under 400 square feet, stand out as a feasible solution to the housing affordability problem, the negative environmental effects of development, and the emissions produced by powering large living spaces. Global sales of tiny homes are expected to increase by USD 3.33 billion. More than 10,000 tiny dwellings are thought to exist in the US, and 700 more are expected to be constructed each year. Thus, owing to the smaller size of the house the consumers prefer using portable air conditioners instead of traditional window or split air conditioners as it hardly needs any additional installation that can be moved from one room to another.



Increase in Consumer Interest in Energy Optimization to Fuel the Market Growth



The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that in 2021, the residential and commercial sectors of the U.S. consumed around 389 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity for space cooling, equivalent to roughly 10% of the country's total power consumption. In 2021, the residential sector utilized roughly 235 billion kWh for cooling, which is equivalent to about 16% of all residential power usage and 6% of all U.S. electricity use. Additionally, the explicit guidelines that the local government implemented to cut down on energy usage. Additionally, as portable air conditioners use less electricity than stationary air conditioners, they will marginally cut energy consumption. Additionally, the conditions between energy supply and demand in all sectors will be improved by portable air conditioners, lowering the overall carbon footprint.



Unique Features are Boosting the Market Growth



The easy installation, handling, and maintenance of portable air conditioners, as well as their practical use have greatly fueled the expansion of the portable air conditioner industry worldwide. The portable air conditioner is a lightweight, portable appliance that anyone-from young children to senior citizens-can handle. Additionally, unlike traditional split or window air conditioners, portable air conditioners require little maintenance and feature built-in self-cleaning technology. The use of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology has also increased demand for portable air conditioners.



United States Portable Air Conditioners Market, By Capacity:

5,000-10,000 BTUs

10,000-14,000 BTUs

Above 14,000 BTUs

United States Portable Air Conditioners Market, By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

United States Portable Air Conditioners Market, Distribution Channel:

Multi Branded Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Exclusive Stores

Others

United States Portable Air Conditioners Market, By Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

LG Electronics U.S.A. Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

De'Longhi S.p.A.

Whynter LLC

SereneLife Home, LLC

Midea America Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Napcom, LLC (Newair)

Olimpia Splendid USA, Inc.

