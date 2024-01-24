On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Expected to Expand to US$8.8 Billion by 2030, Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projections indicate that the global on-shelf availability solutions market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, increasing from US$4.7 billion in 2023 to US$8.8 billion by the end of 2030. The ongoing trend of digital transformation in the retail industry, driven by the need for innovation to stay competitive, contributes to market expansion. Additionally, the demand for precise and rapid data analytics to inform informed decisions about inventory management is a crucial factor fueling the growth of on-shelf availability solutions.



On-shelf availability solutions encompass a set of technologies and strategies employed by retailers to ensure consistent product availability on store shelves. These solutions leverage data analytics, real-time inventory monitoring, and supply chain optimization to minimize instances of stockouts or excess inventory. By implementing these solutions, retailers can enhance customer satisfaction, reduce revenue loss due to unmet demand, and optimize overall operational efficiency. The market for on-shelf availability solutions includes RFID systems, shelf sensors, advanced analytics software, and other instruments that collectively streamline supply chain management.

The global market for on-shelf availability solutions is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors. Firstly, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices allows retailers to deploy more sophisticated and accurate monitoring systems. These technologies enable real-time monitoring of inventory levels, allowing organizations to promptly respond to changes in demand. Retailers are increasingly prioritizing on-shelf availability to meet consumer expectations and build brand loyalty, responding to the rising demand for enhanced customer experiences.

Empower Your Strategy with Insights: Request a PDF sample of the latest market report - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33838

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$4.7 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$8.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 9.1% Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 No. of Pages 182 Pages Market Segmentation Component

Application

Deployment

End User

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled International Business Machines Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

SAP SE

Impinj, Inc.

Mindtree Ltd.

Retail Solutions Inc.

Retail Velocity

Drivers of Market Growth for On-Shelf Availability Solutions:

Continuous Integration of Advanced Technologies

The remarkable expansion of the global market for on-shelf availability solutions is significantly propelled by the ongoing integration of state-of-the-art technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The infusion of these cutting-edge technologies fundamentally transforms the traditional retail landscape by providing unprecedented functionalities for real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making.

The rapid proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the retail sector plays a pivotal role in propelling the on-shelf availability solutions market. Through the incorporation of sensors and RFID technology in these interconnected devices, retailers can establish a comprehensive network that tracks product movements, monitors inventory levels, and assesses shelf conditions in real time. The seamless exchange of information among these devices facilitates a flexible and timely supply chain, ensuring prompt detection and resolution of any discrepancies in product availability. For instance, RFID systems enable precise and automated product monitoring throughout the entire supply chain, from the manufacturer to the retailer's shelves. This reduction in the likelihood of stockouts, coupled with increased inventory visibility, allows retailers to optimize replenishment processes and eliminate excess stock.

Market Restraints for On-Shelf Availability Solutions:

Upfront Capital Constraints

Despite the significant global expansion of the on-shelf availability solutions market, a noteworthy constraint is the substantial upfront capital required for deployment. The adoption of advanced technologies, including RFID systems, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and artificial intelligence, demands a considerable initial financial investment. This poses a challenge, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the retail sector, as allocating resources to these sophisticated solutions may be difficult and could hinder their widespread adoption.

The substantial financial commitment for on-shelf availability solutions encompasses costs for hardware, software, training, and ongoing maintenance. Acquiring and installing RFID systems, establishing IoT infrastructure, and developing or integrating AI-driven analytics platforms all contribute to the significant capital expenditure.

Complexity in Integration with Existing Retail Infrastructures

A hurdle faced by the global on-shelf availability solutions market is the complexity associated with integrating these advanced technologies into established retail infrastructures. Retailers often encounter challenges such as legacy systems, diverse technological environments, and varying levels of digital maturity, all of which complicate the seamless integration of on-shelf availability solutions. Incompatibility within the current retail infrastructure may hinder the smooth incorporation of technologies like RFID systems, IoT devices, and artificial intelligence. The inability of legacy systems to effectively communicate with modern, data-driven solutions may lead to data silos and operational inefficiencies.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/on-shelf-availability-solutions-market.asp

Opportunities in the On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market

Increasing Consumer Demand for Simplified and Personalized Shopping Experiences

A significant opportunity for the global on-shelf availability solutions market lies in the escalating consumer expectation for streamlined and personalized shopping experiences. The expanding trend provides retailers with a unique chance to leverage advanced technologies and data-driven insights to optimize in-stock availability and cater to individual customer preferences.

Modern consumers now anticipate a seamless purchasing process where products are easily accessible at their preferred time and location. On-shelf availability solutions, particularly those powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, offer a means for retailers to meet these expectations. The implementation of RFID systems and intelligent shelf sensors allows retailers to maintain real-time information on inventory levels, reducing instances of stockouts and enhancing the overall customer purchasing experience.

Furthermore, retailers can analyze consumer behavior patterns using AI-powered analytics, enabling the creation of personalized promotions, targeted marketing, and a more engaging shopping environment. This not only addresses the immediate demand for product accessibility but also fosters brand loyalty and lasting customer connections.

Top 6 Key Trends in On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market:

Integration of Advanced Technologies: On-shelf availability solutions are witnessing a trend of integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and RFID systems. This integration enhances real-time monitoring, data analytics, and supply chain optimization, contributing to more efficient inventory management. Focus on Customer-Centric Experiences: Retailers are increasingly prioritizing on-shelf availability to meet growing consumer expectations for streamlined and personalized shopping experiences. This trend emphasizes the use of technology to ensure products are consistently stocked, contributing to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Global Market Expansion: The on-shelf availability solutions market is experiencing substantial global growth, fueled by digital transformation trends in the retail industry. Businesses worldwide are adopting innovative solutions to remain competitive, driving the expansion of the market and its technologies across various regions. Rise of Data-Driven Decision-Making: Data analytics, particularly historical data analysis, is a key trend in on-shelf availability solutions. Retailers leverage data insights to predict demand patterns, optimize inventory levels, and reduce supply chain disruptions, emphasizing the importance of data-driven decision-making. Service Sector Growth: The service sector within on-shelf availability solutions, encompassing consulting, implementation, and support services, is experiencing rapid growth. As the technologies become more sophisticated, retailers are relying on service providers for expertise in training, integration, and ongoing support. Emphasis on Scalability and Adaptability: Market leaders are designing on-shelf availability solutions with scalability and adaptability, ensuring compatibility with diverse retail infrastructures. This trend caters to the varying needs of retailers, allowing for seamless integration and transition across different scales and complexities.

Strategic Imperatives of On-Shelf Availability Solution Market Leaders

Market leaders in on-shelf availability solutions maintain dominance through a multifaceted strategy. They prioritize substantial investments in research and development, consistently innovating solutions that integrate the latest advancements in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and RFID technology. Collaborations and strategic alliances play a crucial role, with leaders actively seeking partnerships with retailers, technology providers, and stakeholders to enhance solution integration and address specific industry challenges.

These alliances often result in customized resolutions, aligning solutions with the practical needs of the sector. Furthermore, market leaders design their offerings with scalability and adaptability in mind, ensuring compatibility with diverse infrastructures. This not only expands their customer base but also solidifies their reputation as providers of flexible and user-centric on-shelf availability solutions.

Key Players:

International Business Machines Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

SAP SE

Impinj, Inc.

Mindtree Ltd.

Retail Solutions Inc.

Retail Velocity

Market6, Inc.

Market Segmentation Insights for On-Shelf Availability Solutions

Component-wise Segment:

Software Leads: The software segment is poised to dominate the on-shelf availability solutions market, driven by the growing demand for advanced data analytics and AI-powered solutions. The emphasis on digital transformation positions software as a critical component for practical insights and operational effectiveness.

Service Accelerates: The service sector, encompassing consulting, implementation, and support services, is expected to witness rapid growth. Retailers increasingly rely on service providers for expertise in deploying and managing technologies, driving the accelerated growth of this segment.

Technology-based Segment:

Historical Data Analysis Prevails: The historical data analysis segment is anticipated to lead in market share, leveraging historical data for inventory optimization and consumer behavior prediction. Retailers depend on this segment for well-informed decisions and reducing supply chain disruptions.

Response Time Analysis Grows: While historical data analysis holds a significant share, the response time analysis segment is expected to experience rapid growth. With the rising importance of real-time monitoring, retailers prioritize accurate response mechanisms for swift detection and resolution of inventory discrepancies.

Preferred Deployment Type:

SaaS Dominates: The Software as a Service (SaaS) segment is projected to capture the largest market share, driven by cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ease of implementation. Its adaptability to changing retail requirements contributes to its substantial market presence.

On-Premises Expands: On-premises solutions are poised for rapid expansion, catering to organizations with specific security or compliance mandates. Technological advancements addressing customization and integration concerns contribute to the anticipated growth of this segment.

Primary Revenue Contributor from End Users:

Retailer Sector Leads: The retailer sector is expected to hold the most significant market share, playing a pivotal role in implementing on-shelf availability solutions. These solutions streamline operational processes, optimize inventory management, and enhance consumer satisfaction through real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making.

Online Retailer Sector Grows: The online retailer sector is set for rapid expansion, driven by the growing prevalence of e-commerce and the critical role of on-shelf availability solutions in meeting customer demands. Online retailers contribute to the surge in these solutions, aligning with the global expansion of online retail and the need for an efficient digital supply chain.

On-Shelf Availability Solutions: Regional Market Dynamics

North America Leads with Technological Advancements:

Dominant Market Share: North America is poised to command the largest market share globally for on-shelf availability solutions. The region's highly developed and technologically advanced retail industry, coupled with a strong infrastructure supporting digital transformation, positions it favorably for the widespread adoption of these solutions.

Awareness and Tech Adoption: Factors contributing to North America's dominance include the awareness and willingness to invest in cutting-edge technologies. Prominent entities in the technology and retail sectors, along with a focus on consumer satisfaction, further drive the adoption of on-shelf availability solutions.

South Asia and the Pacific: Digital Transformation Sparks Growth:

Rapid Expansion: South Asia and the Pacific are expected to witness the fastest expansion in the global on-shelf availability solutions market. The region experiences a surge in digital transformation across various sectors, particularly in retail, driven by accelerated economic growth, expanding consumer markets, and increasing e-commerce penetration.

Transformative Retail Landscape: The retail industry in South Asia and the Pacific undergoes significant transformation with widespread e-commerce adoption and the digitalization of traditional retail spaces. To meet the evolving expectations of tech-savvy consumers, on-shelf availability solutions become essential for efficient inventory management and ensuring a positive customer experience.

Analyst’s Viewpoint:

The global on-shelf availability solutions market is poised for growth, driven by advanced technologies and evolving consumer expectations in retail. Manufacturers adopt AI, IoT, and RFID to optimize supply chains and enhance product availability, fostering stronger producer-consumer connections. Key players like IBM, SAP, Honeywell, and Impinj lead innovation, setting industry standards. North America dominates adoption, while Europe shows significant implementation. Ongoing technological advancements and strategic collaborations ensure the continued relevance and widespread adoption of these solutions globally.

Dynamic Evolution: Key Developments Shaping the Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market

The global on-shelf availability solutions market has witnessed key developments that underscore the industry's dynamic nature. In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, driving enhanced real-time monitoring and data analytics capabilities. Market leaders have strategically focused on comprehensive collaborations and alliances with retailers, technology providers, and stakeholders to foster innovation and tailor solutions to specific industry challenges.

Moreover, a shift towards customer-centric experiences has propelled the market, with retailers increasingly prioritizing on-shelf availability to meet the rising expectations of consumers for streamlined and personalized shopping encounters. These developments, coupled with an increased emphasis on scalable and adaptable offerings, position the on-shelf availability solutions market for sustained growth and transformation.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter