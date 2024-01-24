Global Facial Tissues Market Set to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030: Comprehensive Regional Analytics with Insightful Profiles of 36 Featured Competitors

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Tissues - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marketplace for Facial Tissues is on an upward trajectory, expected to attain a valuation of US$12.5 Billion by the year 2030, growing from its current level of US$10 Billion in 2022. This notable expansion, characterized by a steady CAGR of 2.9% over the period from 2022 to 2030, is detailed in this comprehensive market analysis.

Segment Analysis and Geographic Growth Projections



In terms of product segmentation, the 'Regular' category is predicted to showcase a robust CAGR of 3%, reaching US$8.1 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The Anti-Viral segment, amidst a global health-conscious environment post-pandemic, is forecasted for a significant readjustment with an estimated growth rate of 3.5% CAGR over the next eight years.

While the United States maintains a commanding presence in the market with estimations at US$2.7 Billion in 2022, the spotlight shines on China’s market, which is poised to burgeon at an impressive CAGR of 5.6% up to the year 2030. The report also provides insights into other geographical markets such as Japan and Canada, expected to grow at 1.2% and 2.3% CAGRs respectively during the predicted period. Europe's market dynamics are not left unexamined, with Germany poised to realize approximately 1.9% CAGR.

Select Competitive Landscape and Market Insights

Insightful analysis of 36 featured competitors within the Facial Tissues market landscape.

Focused examination of market dynamics, featuring distinctive coverage on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, inflationary trends, China’s policy changes, and more.

Assessment of market competitiveness coupled with global market shares of key players.

Strategic profiling across multiple geographies with strength-based classification of market presence.

Robust Analytical Resources and Complimentary Updates



Stakeholders in the Facial Tissues market can gain access to an interactive, peer-to-peer collaborative updates system, alongside digital archives and a comprehensive Research Platform. The provision of complimentary one-year updates ensures that users remain informed on market developments in real-time.

This latest market study delivers value to anyone seeking to understand the nuances and trajectories of the Facial Tissues industry. As the global market evolves, this report serves as both a benchmark and a strategic tool for understanding market performance, competitive landscapes, and future opportunities.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global

