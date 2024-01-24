Global Natural and Organic Skin Care Products Market Report 2024-2030: Reveals Market Share Percentages and Market Presence in Various Regions for Avon, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Estee Lauder, Hain Celestial

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural and Organic Skin Care Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Natural and Organic Skin Care Products has been witnessing continuous growth and is expected to flourish significantly in the coming years. This report estimates that the market's value, which stood at US$8.6 Billion in 2022, will soar to an impressive US$18.7 Billion by 2030, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This surge underscores the burgeoning consumer interest in sustainable and health-conscious skin care choices.

Within this rapidly expanding market, the United States is expected to maintain a pivotal role with an estimated value of US$2.3 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China is on a dynamic trajectory towards becoming a powerhouse for Natural and Organic Skin Care Products, expected to reach a market size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, with an unparalleled 15.1% CAGR. This growth is indicative of the country's growing consumer base that is increasingly leaning towards organic and naturally-derived skin care solutions.

Other regions displaying notable market strength include Japan and Canada, each on course to expand at 5.5% and 8.1% CAGRs respectively through 2030. Europe, with a spotlight on Germany, is also anticipated to progress at a 6.8% CAGR.

Key Insights and Dynamic Trends Affecting the Market

In-depth coverage on the impact of significant global events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and their implications on the skin care industry.

Analysis of the effects of inflation and the anticipated economic recovery patterns post-pandemic.

Focused examination on China's economic policies and the ripple effects of its market 'reopening' on the industry.

Investigation into supply chain disruptions and global trade tensions that could potentially shape market dynamics.

Insight into the potential risks of recession and its correlation with consumer spending on natural and organic skin care products.

The report also provides a detailed evaluation of the competitive landscape, revealing key market share percentages and the extent of market presence in various geographies by notable industry players. The analysis classifies their market presence as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial, providing stakeholders with an understanding of their comparative positions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Avon Products Inc.

Botanic Organic, LLC

Eminence Organic Skin Care

Jergens

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

Procter and Gamble

The Body Shop International PLC

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/we49xz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment