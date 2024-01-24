Gummy Vitamins Market Forecast to Surge to $73.51 Billion by 2030 with Increased Demand for Nutritional Supplements Amidst Rising Vitamin Deficiency

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gummy Vitamins Market 2030 by Product Type, Source, Packaging Type, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Gummy Vitamins Market has shown remarkable growth prospects, indicating an upsurge from its current valuation of USD 24.4 Billion in 2022 to a projected USD 73.51 Billion by the year 2030. This growth, calculated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.78% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, echoes the rising popularity and consumer demand for health supplements packaged in convenient and enjoyable forms.

Vitamin Deficiency Driving Demand for User-friendly Supplement Options

The accelerating growth of the Gummy Vitamins Market is a direct response to the increasing global prevalence of vitamin deficiencies. A shift in dietary preferences towards more processed and fast foods has led to a considerable gap in the intake of essential vitamins and minerals, notably vitamins C, D, and various B vitamins. As consumers become increasingly aware of the importance of preventive healthcare, the demand for gummy vitamins has soared, owing to their ease of consumption, agreeable flavors, and versatile nutrient compositions, specifically catering to children and elderly adults who face difficulties swallowing traditional pills.

The Impact of an Aging Population on Market Dynamics



The surge in the geriatric demographic has further bolstered the gummy vitamins industry. With older adults actively seeking supplements that are gentle to consume and cater to their specific health requirements, formulators are crafting gummy vitamins enriched with targeted nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and antioxidants to support areas such as bone health and immune system function.

A Closer Look at Asia Pacific’s Market Expansion

Regionally, the Asia Pacific market has seen substantial growth due to heightened health consciousness, increased disposable incomes, and an elevated emphasis on preventive healthcare. Countries like Japan and China are at the forefront, with the former catering to its dense aging population and the latter leveraging the economic upturn and changing dietary habits to fuel the demand for gummy vitamins.

The comprehensive market analysis reveals insights into the diverse market segmentation, including the examination of various product types such as Single Vitamin Gummies, Multivitamin Gummies, and Probiotic Vitamin Gummies, segmented further based on their source, packaging, end-users, and distribution channels. The investigative report covers regional markets foundations including the high potential ones like North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, identifying growth opportunities through an intricate understanding of market dynamics and competitive landscapes.

Market Summary

The exponential rise in the Gummy Vitamins Market is attributed to the rising prevalence of vitamin deficiencies, an aging global population, consumer preference for convenient supplementation, and growing health consciousness.

Asia Pacific regions are currently witnessing a substantial market expansion, driven by economic growth and heightened awareness of health and nutrition.

Industry participants are readjusting their strategies and product offerings to adapt to regional preferences and the increasing demand for tailored nutritional supplements.

