Healthcare Environmental Services Market Tackles Increased HAIs with Innovations, Grows Globally

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Environmental Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research publication on the Healthcare Environmental Services Global Market Report 2023 is now accessible, offering a comprehensive examination of the industry's pivotal advancements, market dynamics, and a future outlook. This cutting-edge report provides an exclusive analysis of healthcare environmental services, covering several facets such as janitorial cleaning services, enhanced cleaning technology, and their extensive applications in various healthcare settings.

As the sector navigates through the repercussions of global events, the report highlights the resilience and growth witnessed in the healthcare environmental services industry. Furthermore, the publication delves into groundbreaking product innovations propelling the market, including the introduction of advanced disinfection solutions like the Tru-D iQ system, which marks a significant stride in healthcare sanitation and safety.

In light of the escalating challenges posed by hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), the report underscores the crucial role of environmental services in healthcare and their contribution to controlling infection rates. Notably, these services have proven indispensable in mitigating the spread of HAIs, underlining their significance in patient care. The industry's commitment to addressing such threats is evident in the steady surge in the implementation of stringent cleaning protocols and innovative technologies across healthcare facilities.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Innovations such as SmartUVC disinfection solutions are at the forefront of propelling industry growth.

An increase in hospital-acquired infections is a primary driver for market expansion.

North America emerges as the leading region, with significant growth opportunities identified across the globe.

Detailed competitor analysis offers a comprehensive view of the current market standings.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Veolia North America LLC

Sodexo Group

Waste Management Inc.

Aramark Corporation

Republic Services Inc.

ABM Industries Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Steris plc

Stericycle Inc.

Hospital Housekeeping Systems LLC

Healthcare Services Group Inc.

US Ecology Inc.

AVI Foodsystems Inc.

Clean Earth LLC

Crothall Healthcare Inc.

Heritage Environmental Services LLC

Servicon Systems Inc.

Jani-King International Inc.

Xanitos Inc.

Triumvirate Environmental Inc

Daniels Health

BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC

Medasend Biomedical Inc.

BWS Inc.

EnviroMed Services Inc.

OctoClean Riverside CA

EcoMed Services LLC

Healthcare Medical Waste Services LLC

MedPro Disposal

Bio-Serv.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9lapo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment