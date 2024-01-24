Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market Set to Surpass US$ 1.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market Forecast to 2030 - Global Analysis by Product, Type, Usage, Application and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the global arterial blood gas kits market forecasts a significant growth trajectory, anticipating the sector to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion by the year 2030. This expansion represents a robust CAGR of 7.2% from the year 2022, a period during which the market was valued at US$ 695.67 million. The research sheds light on various factors propelling the market, including heightened public awareness, ongoing innovations, and the strategic research endeavours taken by key industry players.

One of the most prominent growth forces in the market is the burgeoning geriatric population, which is particularly susceptible to kidney, respiratory, and metabolic disorders. Reliable data indicates a forecasted doubling of the global senior population by 2050, unparalleled growth that is anticipated to open sizable opportunities for the arterial blood gas kits industry. The research points to a notable uptick in demand within this demographic as it increasingly experiences chronic health conditions requiring monitoring and analysis through arterial blood gas kits.

Despite the optimistic outlook, the report does not overlook challenges such as potential complications and sampling errors related to arterial blood sampling. Such factors may interfere with the full potential for market growth. It is crucial for product manufacturers and medical practitioners to address these concerns to sustain market expansion.



Insights on Market Segments

Luer Lock Syringe : Dominating the market with secure and reliable blood gas sampling.

In Vitro Diagnostics : Leading applications segment due to increased need for precise diagnostics.

Hospitals: Largest end-user of arterial blood gas kits, with clinics rapidly catching up.

: Leading applications segment due to increased need for precise diagnostics. Hospitals: Largest end-user of arterial blood gas kits, with clinics rapidly catching up.

This new research draws on a wide range of primary and secondary resources, offering a granular insight into the arterial blood gas kits market. It thoroughly examines current market dynamics, identifying growth opportunities and addressing potential risks. This study serves as a critical tool for stakeholders in the medical device industry, healthcare providers, and investors seeking to understand the trends and forecasts of this vital market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $695.67 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1213.05 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

