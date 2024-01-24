North America Employment Screening Services Market Set for Growth, Forecasts New Study by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Employment Screening Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Services, End-User Industry, and Organization Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America employment screening services market is set to experience substantial growth, with expectations to propel from a valuation of US$ 2,809.45 million in 2023 to a projected US$ 4,204.88 million by 2028. According to a recently published research study, the market is predicted to thrive at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

The surge in market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for efficient and timely selection systems as employers face a rise in job applicant volumes. Advanced urbanization and competitive job markets have heightened the need for streamlined employment vetting processes that facilitate quicker hiring decisions without compromising on quality checks.

Comprehensive Analysis of the Employment Screening Services in North America

The comprehensive market analysis categorizes the North America employment screening services market into various segments.

  • Services: The market is segmented by services into background checks, verification, and medical & drug testing. With verification processes leading in market share during 2023, the trend emphasizes the business community's trust in meticulous vetting processes.

  • End-User Industry: Segmented further into IT & Telecom, BFSI, government agencies, among other sectors, IT & Telecom was noted as the largest participant in 2023. This underscores the industry's emphasis on robust security protocols and reliable workforce.

  • Organization Size: Whether it be SMEs or large enterprises, the research details specific trends and impacts on businesses of varying scales. Large enterprises were the predominant market shareholders in 2023, reflecting the high volume of employment screening services they require.

  • Country Perspective: The U.S. emerged as the dominating force within the market in 2023, a focal point underpinning the overall expansion of employment screening services in North America.

Key Market Players and Strategic Industry Insights

The report also offers strategic insights into the market's competitive landscape, highlighting prominent organizations shaping the horizon of employment screening services in North America.

These industry leaders are recognized for their commitment to innovation and their comprehensive solutions that cater to a diverse clientele.

  • Accurate Background Holdings LLC
  • A-Check America Inc
  • First Advantage Corp
  • HireRight holdings Corp
  • Inflection Risk Solutions LLC
  • Insperity Inc
  • Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations Inc
  • Sterling Check Corp
  • Triton Inc

