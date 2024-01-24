Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult Diaper Market Forecast to 2030 - Global Analysis by Product Type, Category, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adult diaper market size is expected to grow from US$ 15.14 billion in 2022 to US$ 24.13 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030.







With an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing focus on geriatric care, the demand for adult diapers has witnessed significant growth.



The global adult diaper market is witnessing significant growth and is expected to continue upward trajectory in the coming years. Incontinence have become a major concern for adults, especially for adult population, leading to the increased demand for adult diapers globally. Adult diapers provide comfort, convenience, and protection to individuals, enhancing their quality of life and allowing them to maintain independence. Manufacturers in the market offer a variety of sizes, styles, and absorbency levels, addressing the diverse needs and preference of users. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of more discreet, breathable, and skin-friendly adult diaper products. The market is also seeing an increase in eco-friendly and biodegradable options, as well as advancements in technology such as smart diapers that can monitor health conditions. With the global population aging and the stigma surrounding incontinence decreasing, the adult diaper market is expected to continue to grow in the coming year.



Based on product type, the adult diaper market is segmented into pull-up diapers, tape on diapers, pad style, and others. The pull-up diapers segment held the largest share in 2022. Adult pull-up diapers, also known as adult pull-on briefs or adult disposable underwear, are absorbent undergarments designed for adults who experience moderate to heavy urinary or fecal incontinence. They resemble regular underwear and feature an elastic waistband that can be pulled up and down like regular underwear. These diapers are available in various sizes and absorbency levels to meet different needs. People are increasingly demanding pull-up adult diapers as they are highly absorbent, convenient, and easy to use.

Based on category, the adult diaper market is segmented into men, women, and unisex. The adult diaper market share for the unisex segment was the largest in 2022. Unisex adult diapers, also known as gender-neutral adult diapers, are designed to be worn by individuals of any gender who experience bladder or bowel incontinence. These diapers are typically designed with a unisex fit, which means they are suitable for both men and women. Based on end-user, the adult diaper market is segmented into residential, hospitals and clinics, and others. The adult diaper market share for the residential segment was the largest in 2022. Adult diapers are used in various residential settings for people of different age groups who may require them due to medical conditions, disabilities, or other circumstances. Many older adults experience age-related conditions such as bladder or bowel control problems, mobility limitations, or cognitive impairments. Also, adult diapers are helpful for individuals with physical or developmental disabilities who may require assistance with toileting.



In 2022, North America held the largest share of the global adult diaper market. The major factors driving the growth of the adult diaper market in North America are the increasing geriatric population and prevalence of incontinence. According to the US Census Bureau, by 2030, all baby boomers will be over the age of 65, significantly expanding the target market for adult diapers. North America has experienced a shift in societal attitudes towards adult diaper usage, with greater emphasis on maintaining personal hygiene and dignity for individuals with incontinence.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.14 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.13 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

