US Solar Inverter Market Set for Substantial Growth, Projected to Surpass $2.7 Billion by 2030

The US solar inverter market is projected to reach US$ 825.86 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2,773.99 million by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2030.







Solar installations attributed to government-led incentives and schemes, along with growing residential solar rooftop installations, positively influence the solar PV inverters market growth. Further, the increasing investments in the renewable energy sector to reduce fossil fuel consumption to lower carbon emission, coupled with technological innovations in US solar inverter market, are among the factors driving the market growth. However, the safety risks associated with high DC voltages in solar inverters are restraining the market growth.



A string inverter is connected to a solar array (a string of solar panels) to convert the direct current (DC) to usable electricity (alternating current) for residential and commercial applications. One string inverter can handle energy produced from a row of 5-10 solar panels.



The need for US solar inverter market was prevalent during the pre-COVID-19 era because of the growing urban population that led to increasing infrastructural developments. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook for solar energy changed dramatically. In June 2020, the solar industry employed 188,000 workers rather than the 302,000 originally forecasted - a sharp decline of 38% was observed. The US planned to install 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity in Q2 2020 - a 37% decline from pre-COVID forecasts. In Q2 of 2020, the US solar deployment project witnessed a drop-off equivalent to power 288,000 homes, i.e., US$ 3.2 billion in economic investment. In 2020, manufacturing industries were severely affected due to a drastic decrease in product demand, falling prices, and storage shortages. A swift decline in manufacturing revenues due to virtually nonexistent manufacturing demand and slow production capabilities limited the expenditure on installing or upgrading existing solar inverters across various industries in North America. Periodic maintenance and discontinuation of operation in existing manufacturing plants also hampered the demand for US solar inverter market. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the US solar inverter market growth.



In 2021, private companies invested in distributed (including rooftop) solar PV installation on residential buildings. This type of investment created a demand for solar Inverters. The manufacturing industry started recovering from labor shortages and supply chain challenges, which triggered the adoption of US solar inverter market. In 2022, solar inverters witnessed a higher demand in the US due to the continued progress in the renewable energy sector.



