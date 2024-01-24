Global GDPR Services Market Outlook, 2024-2028 & 2033: Industry Focused on Data Breach Management and Technological Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GDPR Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research on the global GDPR services market provides invaluable insights into the sector's rapid expansion and future prospects. The report underlines a projected market growth from $3.03 billion in 2023 to an estimated $8.67 billion by 2028, attributing this significant rise to the increasing occurrences of cyber threats and the heightened priority of data privacy.

As organizations worldwide continue to generate vast amounts of data, the need for comprehensive GDPR services that ensure the protection and privacy of personal and professional data is more critical than ever. The market is driven by the robust growth in data breach incidents and the growing legal and regulatory emphasis on stringent data security standards.

Recent statistics have shown a worrying increase in the cost and frequency of data breaches, intensifying the need for GDPR compliance services. These services are fundamental in assisting entities to navigate the complexities of handling data breaches, thereby reducing potential damage to the privacy of individuals and maintaining the reputation of the organizations involved.

The market research highlights various key trends shaping the GDPR services sector, including the integration of groundbreaking technological advancements, the outsourcing of Data Protection Officer services, and the development of sophisticated GDPR technology solutions that cater to a broad spectrum of data privacy challenges.

In light of the growing market, major players in the GDPR services sector are enhancing data compliance strategies by integrating tools and insights from the GDPR guide to support adherence to data protection standards. Significant acquisitions are also being made within the sector, with OpenText's recent acquisition of Micro Focus International plc for $5.8 billion as a prime example of aggressive market consolidation.

The report identifies Europe as the dominant force in the GDPR services market, with North America emerging as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.

Addressing various segments of the market, the research provides detailed analysis across different types of deployment such as on-premises and cloud-based GDPR services. These services cater to a diverse array of industry verticals including, but not limited to, BFSI, telecom and IT, and healthcare, underscoring the market's extensive reach.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

The International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus

SAP SE

Capgemini SE

Absolute Software Corporation

Trustwave Holdings Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

Veritas Technologies LLC

Informatica Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Mimecast Services Limited

OneTrust LLC

Talend S.A.

TrustArc Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc.

Hitachi Systems Security Inc.

MetricStream Inc.

Nymity Inc.

Protegrity Corporation

Snow Software AB

Symantec Corporation

Varonis Systems Inc.

Actiance Inc.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Ethyca Inc.

AvePoint Inc.

