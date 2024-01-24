Antibody Therapeutics Industry to Reach $631.3 Billion by 2030: Global Market Analysis, Unveiling the Strategies of Leading Players Roche, AbbVie, J&J, and Merck Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibody Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibody Therapeutics Market is projected to grow at an impressive 14.4% CAGR, with an expectation to reach a staggering $631.3 billion by 2030. This comprehensive market analysis identifies the Intravenous Administration segment as the predominant revenue contributor in 2022, due to its efficacy in ensuring rapid bioavailability of therapeutic antibodies.

Highlighted within this comprehensive analysis are key insights into technological advancements that have bolstered the market, as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and single-cell antibody technologies drive innovation forward. These advancements have significant implications for the development and efficacy of antibody therapeutics, paving the way for new treatment possibilities and improved patient outcomes.

The growing elderly population is a factor contributing to market expansion, where antibody therapeutics are demonstrating their value in managing age-related diseases. The report examines the imperative role of such treatments among end users like long-term care facilities, where they offer hope for managing complex conditions and enhancing patient quality of life.

Diversified Applications Spurring Growth Across Sectors

In the domain of disease treatments, the oncology segment is seeing promising growth, as antibody therapeutics revolutionize cancer treatment protocols with their targeted approach. Evidently, this has led to higher remission rates in hematologic cancers and paved the way for innovative treatment modalities such as radioimmunotherapy.

The infectious diseases segment, on its part, garnered $27,652.5 million in 2022, thanks to the pivotal role of antibody therapeutics in managing conditions triggered by respiratory pathogens. As the sector looks beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, it underscores the broadening scope of antibody applications in disease mitigation and health maintenance, especially for high-risk populations.

North America maintains a dominance in the market, leveraging its advanced pharmaceutical R&D infrastructure and a high incidence of autoimmune diseases. This regional outlook emphasizes the role of certain areas in spearheading growth and innovation in the antibody therapeutics landscape.

Despite the robust growth, the market faces challenges associated with the high costs of R&D. The financial implications of developing antibody therapeutics create barriers for biotech firms and may potentially limit innovation in areas where medical needs are largely unmet.

By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Others

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Others By Format: Monoclonal Antibody, Polyclonal Antibody Therapy, Bispecific Antibody, Antibody fragment & Others

Monoclonal Antibody, Polyclonal Antibody Therapy, Bispecific Antibody, Antibody fragment & Others By Source: Human, Humanized, Chimeric

Human, Humanized, Chimeric By End User: Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Other

Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Other By Disease Areas: Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases, Neurology, Osteology, Hematology, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Immunology, Others

The report incorporates a detailed overview of significant market players, mapping their strategic expansions, partnerships, and product advancements. These industrial anecdotes highlight the evolving dynamics and strategic movements shaping the landscape for the forthcoming years.

This indispensable market research demonstrates the enduring potential of antibody therapeutics and provides an invaluable framework for stakeholders to navigate the path forward in the ever-advancing field of medicine.

Regional Analysis Encompasses:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Spain, Italy

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia

LAMEA: Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria

Companies active in the market and their development strategies have also been documented, underlining the competitive environment that continues to influence market trajectories.

