OPC Server Software Global Market Outlook 2024-2033: Unveiling the Strategies of Leading Players Kepware Technologies, Siemens, Emerson Electric, Panasonic, and Omron

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OPC Server Software Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research on the OPC Server Software market reveals significant growth opportunities, indicative of burgeoning demand in industrial automation and connectivity. According to analysis, the market is poised to expand from $14.13 billion in 2023 to an anticipated value of $20.08 billion by 2028, moving at a steadfast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The report delineates the various factors propelling the OPC server software market forward, including the increasing embracement of technologies that promote interoperability and efficiency in manufacturing processes. With the rampant globalization of manufacturing operations compounded by the pressing requirement for real-time analytics, the market is experiencing an upsurge in investments and interest. The detailed analysis in the report highlights Europe as the front-runner in the market space for 2023, with advancements continuing across regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and others.

Emerging Trends and High-Growth Sectors

The industrial automation sector is undergoing a transformative phase with a noted surge in the use of industrial robots, deemed essential for various industrial tasks owing to their agility and multifunctional capabilities. This boom is indelibly linked to the proliferation of OPC server software that acts as the cornerstone for smooth communication between these advanced robots and other OPC UA-compatible devices.

Another pivotal factor bolstering market growth is the pervasive adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology. The implementation of IoT into industrial settings is revolutionizing traditional industrial practices by enhancing processes through superior data collection, exchange, and real-time access.

Security in industrial communications has taken center stage, and the incorporation of cybersecurity measures within OPC server software is emerging as a notable trend. Products are increasingly being fortified with robust cybersecurity solutions to protect critical industrial systems from the evolving threat landscape.

The report meticulously unpacks the OPC server software market dynamics, covering granular aspects such as key types of software like OPC DA, HDA, A&E, and UA, each catering to diverse industrial requirements. The analysis further explains the relevance of these software types in the context of applications across an array of industries from pharmaceuticals to power and energy, delineating their indispensable role in various end-use scenarios.

Strategic Acquisitions and Technological Advancements



The vital insights offered by the report also cover recent strategic movements within the market, such as notable acquisitions that have served to enhance the capabilities of companies within the OPC server software landscape. Additionally, the report sheds light on the technological strides being made, such as the development of advanced simulation servers that provide an enriched testing environment for OPC server applications.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Kepware Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Panasonic Corporation

Omron Corporation

Matrikon Inc.

Cogent Real-Time Systems Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kreuter Manufacturing Company

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Moxa Inc.

General Electric Digital

Intellectual Property Communications GmbH

Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

IBH Softec GmbH

Evoqua Water Technologies

Circutor SA

Takebishi Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Sartorius AG

National Instruments Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Softing Industrial Automation GmbH

Data-Linc Group

ProSoft Technology Inc.

Red Lion Controls Inc.

Real Time Automation

Schneider Electric Automation GmbH

Siemens Industry Inc.

Software Toolbox Inc.

Technosoftware GmbH

SCI Automation Inc.

Trihedral Engineering Limited

Zenon LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbhcwl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.