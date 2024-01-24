Global Claims Processing Software Market Set to Reach $60.12 Billion by 2028: Emphasis on Compliance and Fraud Reduction Catalyzing Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Claims Processing Software Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Claims Processing Software Market Experiences Robust Growth Amidst Increasing Digital Transformation Efforts



The global claims processing software market is observing significant growth, with an expected surge from $39.8 billion in 2023 to an estimated $60.12 billion by 2028, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This notable expansion can be attributed to the rapid adoption of paperless claims management, an increase in healthcare spending, and a pronounced shift towards predictive analytics and advanced data security measures.



North America Leads in Claims Processing Software Adoption, Spurring Market Expansion



North America continues to dominate the claims processing software market, contributing to the industry's overall expansion. This growth within the North American market is largely driven by the healthcare sector's increasing expenditure and the insurance industry’s embrace of digital transformation, enhancing operational efficiency and claims management accuracy.



Advanced Technology Integration Marks the Future of Claims Processing



As the market flourishes, major trends point to the integration of cutting-edge technologies. Innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, and mobile solutions lay the groundwork for the future of claims management. These technologies, in conjunction with real-time processing and predictive analytics, streamline workflows and elevate the customer service experience to unprecedented levels.



Emphasis on Compliance and Fraud Reduction Catalyzes Market Growth



The Role of Compliance in Boosting Claims Processing Software Efficiency



In their endeavor to reduce compliance risk and fraudulent claims, organizations are turning to claims processing software. With reported reductions in manual interventions and claim settlement times, this software is becoming a cornerstone for companies aiming to refine their service delivery while minimizing risk exposure. These developments are not only driving market growth but also ensuring that services delivered by providers are both reliable and efficient.



Comprehensive Market Research Report Illuminates Key Dynamics and Prospects



The comprehensive claims processing software market report provides an extensive analysis, offering insights into the global market size, regional shares, and leading competitors. The evolution of the market is dissected by thorough segment analysis and regional breakdowns, highlighting pivotal trends and opportunities that could influence the market's trajectory. Claims processing software continues to redefine service capabilities across small to large-scale endeavors within the insurance sector.



Technological Innovations by Key Players Fuel Market Advancements



Renowned companies within the claims processing software sector are pioneering advanced solutions that promise to escalate their market presence. The introduction of AI-based claim acceleration suites and cloud-based automation solutions plays a vital role in this development, simplifying the process for healthcare plans and providers, while enhancing the patient and provider experience.

Duck Creek Technologies

FINEOS

Hyland Software Inc.

Hawksoft Inc.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Pegasystems Inc.

...and many more are among the key players steering the claims processing software market towards a more efficient and secure future.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Duck Creek Technologies

FINEOS

Hyland Software Inc.

Hawksoft Inc.

HIPPAsuite

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Pegasystems Inc.

Quick Silver Systems Inc.

Ventiv Technology

A1 Enterprise Inc.

Applied Systems

Jenesis Software

EIS Group Software

EZLynx

Guidewire Software

ClaimLogiq

Vee Technologies

TriZetto Provider Solutions

Mphasis Limited

Casentric LLC

MedeAnalytics

MedLinks

TriWest Healthcare Alliance

HCL Technologies

HealthEdge Software Inc.

Cognizant

McKesson Corporation

HealthTrio LLC

BriteCore

InstaMed

Change Healthcare

Tech Mahindra

eCatalyst Healthcare Solutions

Virtusa

The SSI Group LLC

ClaimVantage

Riskonnect Inc.

ReSource Pro

NTT Data

Baker Tilly

EXL Service

Tritech Financial Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekq9r1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.