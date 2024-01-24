Brownie's Marine Group's Subsidiary BLU3 Fulfilling Pre-Orders of New Product Nomad Mini

Pompano Beach, FL, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc . (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment, redundant high pressure air rescue tanks and high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announced that one of its subsidiaries, BLU3 , has fulfilled and shipped its first order of Nomad Mini units to Underwater Australasia, a BLU3 distributor in Australia.



After a long-anticipated resolution of supply chain challenges that added delays to the launch of the product, Nomad Mini pre-orders are now being fulfilled. Based on the current list of pre-orders, BLU3 anticipates pre-order fulfillment to be completed in February. BLU3’s customer service team has kept customers well-informed throughout the delays and are excited to now be fulfilling orders.

“The BLU3 team finds motivation and fulfillment from the joy of delivering products to happy customers and hearing their experiences of enjoying time in the underwater world. When there are factors outside of our control that prevent us from delivering on schedule, it’s frustrating to all of us that we are being held back from fulfilling our mission. The team is so excited now to be in motion with Nomad Mini, and we are all more motivated than ever to see what lies in the year ahead as we market Nomad, Nomad Mini, and combine forces to bring SeaNXT Elite to the Americas.”

Nemo, which originally launched on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter in 2018 as the world’s smallest dive system, has been phased out to make way for Nomad Mini, which has a 15-foot maximum depth. The 15-foot depth rating of Nomad Mini is a 50% increase over the 10-foot depth rating of Nemo. Nomad Mini, like Nemo, is also lightweight, easy to pack & store, and is airplane travel friendly. Many customers find it useful for underwater metal detecting or maintaining the bottom of their boat.

Users who are satisfied with a 15-foot depth rating are looking to Nomad Mini especially if they prefer to have the lightest weight option available and/or the new DiveBoost™ feature, which allows multiple batteries to run in parallel for an extended runtime.

The DiveBoost Kit also allows Nemo owners to use their existing Nemo batteries to power a Nomad Mini, as long as they use more than one battery at a time, hence the DiveBoost Kit. For these customers who already own at least two Nemo batteries, Nomad Mini can be purchased without a battery included here .

“BLU3 was formed in 2017 as a new brand after decades of experience in the tankless diving market at our sister company, Brownie’s Third Lung. We established BLU3 as a new brand to give the products a unique feel, that of incredible portability and convenience powered by innovative patented technology - the Smart Reg™. Nemo was the epitome of that BLU3 DNA, but through our persistent dedication to innovating based on customer feedback, we are confident that Nomad and Nomad Mini provide our customer base with the two best options for ultra-portable battery-powered dive systems on the market today.”

BLU3 offers the Nomad dive system (30-foot maximum depth) for divers who want to go deeper and still benefit from industry-leading portability. BLU3 also recently became the North and South American exclusive distributor of SeaNXT Elite, the first all-carbon underwater scooter on the market, which is being marketed under the name SeaNXT Americas.

BLU3 is currently attending the Boot D ü sseldorf Boat Show in Germany until January 28. BLU3 will also be attending the upcoming Houston Boat Show on January 24-28, Charleston Boat Show on January 26-28, Seattle Boat Show on February 2-10, and Miami Boat Show on February 14-18, where BLU3 and SeaNXT products will be on display. BLU3 intends to exhibit at a total of 12 shows between January and March of 2024. You can find an upcoming list of events on the BLU3 website, here .

For additional information on the BLU3 Nomad or Nomad Mini, please click here or dial (954) 388-5650 to speak to a BLU3 associate.

