Verizon announces new savings with streaming bundle featuring Netflix and STARZ

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Verizon customers have yet another exciting offer for greater value on the streaming services they love: get Netflix Premium and STARZ together1 for $25.99 per month. This is the first time the two streaming services have been offered together, and the savings are only for Verizon customers.



Customers can access the new Netflix-STARZ bundle offer on +play, Verizon’s hub to discover and save on app subscriptions. +play is available to all Verizon postpaid mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home subscribers.

That’s not all: Verizon customers with myPlan can take an additional $5 off of this new offer using the myPlan monthly +play perk, which is $15 in +play credits for just $10. These are savings you won’t find anywhere else.

The new Netflix-STARZ bundle



Get ready to stream some of the latest buzz-worthy titles on Netflix, like “Lift” and “Rebel Moon (Part 1)”, and the third seasons of STARZ’s crime dramas “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “BMF” and “Hightown,” and the blockbuster action thriller film, “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Greater value – only with Verizon

Verizon leads the industry in providing customers with access to content offers – like the new Netflix-STARZ bundle – with value they can’t get elsewhere. We’re using our strategic relationships with the biggest players in the content industry to continue to unlock more savings for customers, and our plans put customers in control so that they can choose what to add to their plan and save big on things they love.

Learn more about offers from Verizon’s content partners on +play, by visiting verizon.com/plusplay.

Stream more savings using myPlan perks

Customers with myPlan can take advantage of even more savings for their favorite subscriptions on +play by using the monthly +play credit perk. For $10 per month, customers get $15 in +play credits to use on services from the over 30 partners in the platform.

Plus, Verizon recently partnered with Netflix and Max to offer myPlan customers a first-of-its-kind streaming bundle, which is Netflix and Max (each with ads) for just $10 per month. That’s 40% savings each month – and only for Verizon customers.

1) Netflix Premium & STARZ bundle subscription is $25.99+tax/mo. Offer only applies to new subscribers of STARZ and new or existing subscribers of Netflix Premium; existing Netflix subscribers can link their account to this offer. Not combinable w/ any other promos or pricing. Separate activation required for each service; billing begins from time of activation of first service. Subscription auto-renews monthly at then-current price until canceled. Add’l terms apply.

