RFK Forges Dynamic Partnership with Consumer Cellular

CONCORD, N.C., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFK Racing has announced that Consumer Cellular, a leading force in the wireless communication industry, has joined the team as its ‘Official Communications Provider.’ In addition, Consumer Cellular will serve as a primary partner for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team in multiple races in 2024 and beyond: making its debut on the No. 6 Ford at the NASCAR Cup Race in Phoenix in March.

“We’re always excited to welcome new partners to not only our team here at RFK, but we’re thrilled to introduce and welcome Consumer Cellular to the sport of NASCAR,” said Keselowski, driver, and co-owner of RFK. “As you can tell by their unique and engaging unveil of this partnership, the team is already ahead of the curve in creative ideas, and we hope to continue that this season and beyond.”

Consumer Cellular will make its NASCAR debut at the Phoenix race on March 10 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, SiriusXM). Its vibrant orange and blue scheme will ride along with Keselowski at three additional races in 2024, including Kansas Speedway on May 5 (3 p.m., FS1, SiriusXM), Nashville Superspeedway on June 30 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, SiriusXM), and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 27 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, SiriusXM).

In addition, Consumer Cellular’s presence across the No. 6 team will increase significantly in the years following, with its marks living on all No. 6 team assets throughout the 2024 season. Additionally, all of RFK’s at-track communication devices will be branded Consumer Cellular.

With a remarkable rise from its origins as a small Pacific Northwest startup, Consumer Cellular has grown into a 100% U.S. based company boasting over four million subscribers nationwide. Offering many of the same services as the leading wireless brands but at up to half the price, Consumer Cellular aims to deliver exceptional value to its customers from both its growing retail presence and 100% all U.S. based call centers.

“RFK brings great innovation, performance and American know-how to the track, we didn’t get into NASCAR or this partnership lightly, we watched the team’s progression throughout the 2023 season and after spending time together came away feeling like it was a great fit for us and our customers - many of whom followed Brad’s career in the sport,” said Carter Nance, VP of Brand at Consumer Cellular. “Brad and RFK Racing have a track record of excellence and for them to count on us to be their communications partner says a lot about where we are as an organization,” said Nance.

Keselowski has a combined two wins and 34 top-10s in 76 starts at the four tracks where the Consumer Cellular Ford will appear this season.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, entering its 37th season in 2024, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is the top-rated wireless provider that provides cellphones and no-contract service plans primarily to those 50+. Founded over 25 years ago with the mission to connect people in a way that is easy and affordable, they have become well known for their 100% U.S. based, award-winning customer support. Consumer Cellular has been honored by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Service among Value MVNOs, 15 Times in a Row, making it the Most Awarded Brand for Wireless Customer Support among Value MVNOs. Additionally, the company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list 12 times. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 15 years and offers AARP members exclusive discounts on service. The Scottsdale, AZ. based company is privately held with over 3000 employees and utilizes the nation's largest voice and data networks, which cover 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular's wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as directly to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. For J.D. Power 2023 Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Study award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications, and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

