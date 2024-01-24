Wi-Fi Analytics Global Market Assessment 2023-2030: Retail and Smart Cities Segments to Witness Significant Expansion by 2030, Growing the Industry's Size to $27.5 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the rapid advancement of wireless technologies and the proliferation of connected devices, the global Wi-Fi Analytics market is experiencing a substantial growth trajectory, as revealed in this market analysis report. The comprehensive study, which examines various facets including components, deployment models, and end-use sectors, forecasts the market size reaching a staggering $27.5 billion by 2030, fueled by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.2%.

Key Insights from the Report:

Dynamic Growth in Retail Wi-Fi Analytics: Leading with a revenue of $1,295.4 million in 2022, the retail segment capitalizes on Wi-Fi analytics to comprehend and engage customers more intimately. This enhanced understanding paves the way for personalized marketing strategies and efficient inventory management.

The report further segments the Wi-Fi analytics arena by type, highlighting the dominance of Wi-Fi presence analytics. This subset, which aced the market standings in 2022, empowers businesses and public spaces in making data-informed decisions aimed at improving operational efficacy and customer engagement.

In terms of deployment, on-premise solutions were noted for their substantial revenue share. These solutions are celebrated for their low-latency, agile data handling, and customizable nature. Additionally, services allied with Wi-Fi analytics are surging, providing invaluable support in training, network optimization, and performance assessment.

The rich diversity of Wi-Fi analytics applications is mirrored in its broad end-use potential, with a special nod to the restaurants/hospitality sector's eminent revenue generation in 2022. This sector reaps significant benefits from the technology, from enhancing guest experiences to empowering event management. Geographically, North America has emerged as a market leader due to its advanced infrastructure and high levels of connectivity. It's expected that this region will continue to be a hotbed of innovation and adoption within this field.

Addressing Market Challenges

While the Wi-Fi analytics market burgeons, it also encounters obstacles, namely data privacy and security concerns. The escalation in regulatory demands necessitates vendors to tread cautiously, ensuring compliance while advancing Wi-Fi analytics solutions. In summary, the report paints a vivid picture of the Wi-Fi analytics market's future—a landscape shaped by technological prowess, strategic investments, and ongoing enhancements to better serve sectors like retail, hospitality, and urban development. The insights gathered promise strategic advantages for stakeholders and reveal pivotal trends characterizing the market's ascent.

Key Takeaways:

Retail segment to leverage Wi-Fi analytics for customer engagement and operational efficiency. Technological developments in Wi-Fi standards to bolster market growth. Numerous applications across sectors drive diversity in market utility and adoption. In-depth analysis highlights regional market leaders and charts potential growth areas.

This detailed report is intrinsic for comprehending the currents and undercurrents of the Wi-Fi analytics market, with the potential to steer businesses and investors towards informed, future-ready decisions.



