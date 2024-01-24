Online Gaming Industry Set to Witness 14.55% CAGR During 2024-2028, Fueled by eSports and Technological Advances - Regional Analysis of Action, Adventure, Puzzle, Arcade, and Other Types of Games

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Gaming Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive research on the Online Gaming Market offers insightful analysis on market dynamics over the period of 2023-2028. The study comes at a pivotal moment for the industry, which is currently observing a progressive growth trajectory.

Underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.55%, the market is projected to increase by USD 75.2 billion within the forecasted span. The substantial expansion can be attributed to several key factors, including the burgeoning popularity of esports, strategic alliances, and the accelerated adoption of cost-efficient and easily onboarded gaming options.

With a detailed segmentation analysis, the research delineates the market into various types, such as Action, Adventure, Puzzle, Arcade, and others. Moreover, it scrutinizes the performance of different gaming platforms like PC, Console, and Mobile. Geographically, it analyzes several regions including APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Emerging Trends and Market Drivers

Introduction and growth of the free-to-play model

Technological innovations enhancing online gaming experiences

Integration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in newer games

These factors are instrumental in charting the course for future market developments. The study not only forecasts the market size but also scrutinizes the industry's overarching ecosystem.

The competitive analysis included in this research offers a perspicacious evaluation of leading market incumbents such as renowned international gaming corporations and innovative game design studios. This intensive vendor analysis is crafted to assist stakeholders in fortifying their market positions.

Industry Analysis and Market Scope

This report on the Online Gaming Market delves into the prevalent market trends, drivers, and environmental factors shaping the competitive landscape. It encapsulates an array of market aspects by recognizing the key industry catalysts and encapsulating data that is robust, comprehensive, and resulted from far-reaching research.

Key parameters such as profitability, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies are analyzed to provide an all-embracing picture of the market. The ultramodern market facets derived through the synthesis of multiple data sources give stakeholders the pulse on current and anticipated market trends, helping them to devise and leverage upcoming growth opportunities effectively.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

ArkGames

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Capcom Co. Ltd.

Electronic Arts Inc.

GREE Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

NEXON Co. Ltd.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

PopReach Corp.

Sega Corp.

Sony Group Corp.

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Zeptolab UK Ltd.

