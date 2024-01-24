FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 31, 2023

WABASH, Ind., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (1/23/24 Close: $34.55), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $1,074,000 or $0.95 per common share compared to $1,516,000 or $1.34 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $3,633,000 compared to $4,248,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses was $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $100,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Total noninterest income was $1,010,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $1,070,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3,487,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $3,415,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $2,052,000 or $1.82 per common share compared to $3,139,000 or $2.76 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2023 was $7,277,000 compared to $8,624,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $0 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and $400,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022. Total noninterest income was $1,938,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $2,096,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $6,974,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and $6,606,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2023 represented a return on average common equity of 8.82% and 9.03%, respectively, compared to 13.71% and 13.66% for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2022. The three and six months ended December 31, 2023 represented a return on average assets of 0.78% and 0.75%, respectively, compared to 1.13% and 1.17%, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.31% at December 31, 2023 compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $3,544,000 at December 31, 2023 compared to $2,065,000 at June 30, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.75% compared to 8.54% at June 30, 2023. Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $554,153,000 compared to $543,245,000 at June 30, 2023. Shareholders’ equity was $48,475,000 at December 31, 2023 compared to $46,385,000 at June 30, 2023. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

 December 31June 30
  2023  2023 
 Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,816,491 $8,686,057 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 2,714,634  4,668,889 
Cash and cash equivalents 8,531,125  13,354,946 
   
Securities available for sale 109,124,615  110,063,452 
Loans held for sale 218,200  80,000 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,382,830 at  
December 31, 2023 and $4,852,745 at June 30, 2023 404,905,627  390,544,236 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700  1,289,700 
Accrued interest receivable 2,779,664  2,648,368 
Premises and equipment, net 7,918,415  8,121,511 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,095,003  1,128,019 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 12,511,958  10,086,476 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets -  109,596 
Other assets 4,564,887  4,604,551 
Total assets$554,153,092 $543,244,753 
   
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$51,506,811 $53,267,081 
Interest-bearing 446,214,997  437,700,301 
Total deposits 497,721,808  490,967,382 
   
Borrowings 3,400,000  2,100,000 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,556,577  3,792,808 
Total liabilities 505,678,385  496,860,190 
   
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,125,453 - December 31, 2023 and 1,126,357 - June 30, 2023 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 10,246,688  10,150,145 
Retained earnings 60,310,943  59,406,634 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,473,930) (10,588,876)
Treasury stock, at cost: 710,875 shares at December 31, 2023  
and 709,971 shares at June 30, 2023 (12,627,357) (12,601,703)
Total shareholders' equity 48,474,707  46,384,563 
   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$554,153,092 $543,244,753 



FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

 

 Three Months Ended December 31Six Months Ended December 31 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
 UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited 
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$5,283,343 $4,242,834 $10,315,094 $8,112,347 
Taxable securities 495,056  462,321  984,176  904,146 
Tax exempt securities 419,116  468,809  842,735  920,439 
Other 74,910  122,509  132,284  284,081 
Total interest and dividend income 6,272,425  5,296,473  12,274,289  10,221,013 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 2,601,732  1,047,197  4,933,582  1,595,550 
Borrowings 38,140  1,372  63,469  1,372 
Total interest expense 2,639,872  1,048,569  4,997,051  1,596,922 
      
Net interest income 3,632,553  4,247,904  7,277,238  8,624,091 
      
Provision for credit losses -  100,000  -  400,000 
      
Net interest income after provision for     
credit losses 3,632,553  4,147,904  7,277,238  8,224,091 
      
Noninterest income:     
Net gains on sales of loans 22,292  70,746  43,406  138,892 
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO -  -  (37,006) 11,841 
Commission income 334,542  305,588  669,991  624,008 
Service charges and fees 256,951  282,653  502,485  562,083 
Earnings on life insurance 94,612  80,122  175,481  158,426 
Other 301,568  330,622  583,877  600,418 
Total noninterest income 1,009,965  1,069,731  1,938,234  2,095,668 
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salaries and benefits 1,869,210  1,867,630  3,783,406  3,638,297 
Occupancy and equipment 309,349  304,998  626,590  612,381 
Professional 121,300  107,657  242,954  216,908 
Marketing 101,328  84,978  182,904  178,952 
Deposit insurance premium 71,666  42,943  138,666  80,943 
Regulatory assessment 10,345  8,089  20,690  16,179 
Correspondent bank charges 20,269  22,007  44,210  44,423 
Data processing 458,873  469,446  909,840  800,588 
Printing, postage and supplies 87,518  77,515  155,218  155,327 
Expense on life insurance 24,740  21,994  47,536  44,093 
Contribution expense 10,226  10,375  19,935  19,876 
Expense on REO -  1,121  5,822  5,904 
Other 402,221  396,732  796,694  792,312 
Total noninterest expense 3,487,045  3,415,485  6,974,465  6,606,183 
      
Income before income taxes 1,155,473  1,802,150  2,241,007  3,713,576 
      
Income tax expense 81,027  286,650  188,901  575,037 
      
Net income$1,074,446 $1,515,500 $2,052,106 $3,138,539 


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

 Three Months Ended December 31Six Months Ended December 31
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
 UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings$0.95 $1.34 $1.82 $2.76 
Diluted earnings$0.95 $1.34 $1.82 $2.76 
Dividends paid$0.29 $0.28 $0.58 $0.56 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,125,986  1,130,963  1,126,307  1,135,688 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,125,453  1,130,963  1,125,453  1,130,963 
     
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 2.69% 3.25% 2.72% 3.31%
Return on average assets *** 0.78% 1.13% 0.75% 1.17%
Return on average common equity *** 8.82% 13.71% 9.03% 13.66%
     
 December 31June 30  
  2023  2023   
Nonperforming assets *$3,543,958 $2,065,381   
Repossessed assets$0 $109,596   
     
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets 
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis   
*** Annualized    


