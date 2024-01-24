Global Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market Forecast 2023-2030: Silicone-based Adhesives Gaining Traction, Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers in-depth insights into the market dynamics from 2023 to 2030, examining the pivotal forces driving a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and propelling the market valuation towards an anticipated $4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Significant Market Dynamics and Regional Highlights

The report streamlines the multi-faceted Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives market into discernible segments, comprising various types and backing materials ranging from paper to plastic. A keen focus has been placed on rubber-based adhesives, which have demonstrated noteworthy adoption due to their shock absorption capacities and moisture resistance—key factors for medical applications facing exposure to bodily fluids and variable temperatures.

Intensifying Demand Across Diverse Applications



With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the surge in prevention-aware healthcare practices, the application of medical adhesives has expanded robustly. Their integral role in enabling continuous monitoring and support for wearable medical technology has been significant, especially in areas like diabetes management and cardiovascular health. In particular, the application of these adhesives in surgery has registered substantial revenue share dominance; they are vital for stabilizing medical devices during procedures and effective in small incision closures post-laparoscopic surgery.

End-user Insights and Product Development



The report also delves into the end-user spectrum of the market, shedding light on segments including hospitals & clinics and home care settings. Home care has garnered considerable market revenue share with the escalating adoption of telehealth applications necessitating reliable stick-to-skin adhesives. Product-wise, acrylic-based adhesives have carved out the lead by revenue share, catering to a variety of medical devices demanding durable and skin-friendly adhesion solutions.

Geographical Expansion and Market Players

Regionally, North America’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and its demographic trends have established it as a frontrunner in the global market. However, the Asia Pacific region is also emerging as a significant market, with extensive activities and developments in the healthcare sectors of countries like China and India. The analysis aligns with the strategic maneuvers of key industry players, underscoring acquisitions and collaborations that are instrumental in shaping the market's evolving landscape.

Electrode Adhesives

Transdermal Drug Delivery Adhesives

Acrylic-based

Silicone-based Adhesives

Further segments like Hydrogel-based and rubber-based adhesives outline the variety of products tailored for specific medical requirements, while emphasizing the robust participation of various backing materials like fabric, enhancing patient comfort and applicational durability.

Comprehensive Coverage with Critical Market Stakeholder Analysis

The report encapsulates a slew of factors, from key developmental strategies and the competitive positioning of market leaders to an overarching analysis of market stakeholders. With this study unveiling actionable intelligence and strategic insights, industry participants will find themselves well-equipped to navigate the competitive tides of the Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives market across the forecasted period.



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Johnson & Johnson

Avery Dennison Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Nitto Denko Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8k4a35

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.