Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis, 2024-2034, Dominated by PharmaJet, Halozyme (Antares Pharma), Crossject, 3M, and PenJet Corporation

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare industry is poised for transformation as a new comprehensive analysis of the global needle-free drug delivery devices market projects significant growth by 2034. This forecast shines a light on the emerging trends and technological advancements shaping the future of painless drug administration.

The in-depth study scrutinizes the landscape of needle-free drug delivery devices, encompassing various technologies, including transdermal patches, inhalers, and jet injectors. It navigates through the intricate applications, from insulin delivery to pain management, offering stakeholders a window into the market dynamics. The analysis also spans diverse end-user segments, highlighting hospitals & clinics, and the rising prominence of homecare settings.

This synthesized research takes into account:

Technological breakthroughs fueling market expansion

The soaring prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating advanced drug delivery solutions

End-user tendencies shifting towards less invasive administration methods

Regional market insights, spotlighting North America's leadership and Asia-Pacific's rapid growth

A key takeaway from the study is the notable ascent of insulin delivery devices, driven by a global increase in diabetes. Innovations within the sector, such as the InsuJet device, have marked profound improvements in treatment efficacy, highlighting the industry's commitment to enhanced patient care.

Jet injectors are projected to register the fastest growth, attributed to their efficiency, convenience, and the promise of a less painful administration experience. This resonates with the transdermal patch segment, which continues to dominate due to its consistent dosing capabilities and the ease of bypassing gastrointestinal drug absorption.

The report's findings are pivotal for hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers, directing attention to the heightened demand for needle-free technologies. Innovations like BD's newly FDA-cleared blood draw technology exemplify the sector's progress, offering advancements that are set to revolutionize conventional medical practices.

The comprehensive research embodies a prism through which the future of drug delivery is discerned, imbued with detailed segmentation and actionable data. With the spotlight on North America's market prevalence and Asia-Pacific's burgeoning growth, the forecast is a strategic tool for industry players seeking to navigate this evolving terrain.

Technological Evolution and Patient-centric Innovations: A Glimpse into the Report's Segmental Analysis

Transdermal Patch: A segment that continues to draw investment due to its non-invasive nature and effectiveness. Insulin Delivery: Spotlighting advancements that are reshaping diabetes management globally. Hospital & Clinics: The leading end-user segment, reflecting increased adoption of advanced healthcare solutions. Homecare Settings: Forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing end-user segment, mirroring the shift towards self-administered treatments.

This meticulous analysis serves as a foundation upon which businesses can align their strategic objectives with market potential. The needle-free drug delivery devices market is navigating towards a future defined by innovation, patient comfort, and a burgeoning demand for non-invasive therapies. As stakeholders gear up to tap into these insights, the anticipated growth trajectory offers a beacon of opportunities in the horizon up to 2034.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $43.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

PharmaJet

Halozyme Inc. (Antares Pharma)

Crossject

3M

PenJet Corporation

MannKind Corporation

Zealand Pharma A/S

Zydus Group

Mika Medical Co.

Ferring B.V.

Akra Dermojet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4q2712

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment