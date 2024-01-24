Vaccine Adjuvants Industry Forecast to 2034: A $7.36 Billion Market Opportunity, Dominated by Merck & Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Pacific GeneTech

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccine adjuvants market is witnessing a significant surge, with predictions estimating a market size of USD 1.92 billion in 2023 poised to reach an impressive USD 7.36 billion by 2034. This remarkable growth trajectory, characterized by a CAGR of 12.99% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, reflects the industry's responsiveness to the growing need for enhanced vaccine efficacy and longevity.

The market's expansion is primarily driven by a plethora of factors, including the escalating demand for vaccines in light of rising cases of infectious diseases, the commendable efforts by governments globally recommending vaccination, and the advent of pioneering recombinant subunit and synthetic vaccines. The industry's commitment to research and development freshly stimulates the market, with leading companies introducing sophisticated vaccine adjuvants that promise better protection and immune response.

The latest innovations, such as Evonik's introduction of PhytoSquene, a non-animal-derived squalene suitable for use in pharmaceutical applications, exemplify the industry's progress. This tailored adjuvant addresses the need for reliable squalene sources, setting a precedent for future pharmaceutical advancements.

Segment-specific growth also contributes to overall market expansion. Carbohydrate adjuvants emerged as a prime revenue-generating segment in 2023, attributed to their widespread use in human vaccines, and upsurge in strategic partnerships within the industry. On the horizon, it is anticipated that mineral salt-based adjuvants will exhibit the fastest growth rate, given their amplified effectiveness in vaccine formulations.

The usage segment led by active immunostimulants dominated in 2023, as they play an influential role in treating chronic infections and cancers by spurring the body's innate immune mechanisms. Innovative cancer vaccines, such as those in the development pipeline at Hubro Therapeutics, underscore the sector's robust growth potential.

Moreover, infectious diseases continue to command the disease segment, underscoring the urgent need for novel treatments. However, the cancer segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, propelled by growing cancer cases and strategic industry mergers like the one between Elicio Therapeutics and Angion Biomedica Corp.

In terms of applications, research endeavors hold significant revenue shares, spotlighting the industry's shift towards stringent regulation compliance and innovative vaccine development. Advances such as GSK's FDA-approved adjuvanted respiratory syncytial virus vaccine epitomize this trend.

Geographically, North America's contributions are profound, given its robust healthcare infrastructure, significant government initiatives, and steady flow of product approvals. The region's leading market position is fortified by strategic product launches and the FDA's priority review for novel vaccines.

Simultaneously, the Asia Pacific region is gearing up for the fastest growth rate, buoyed by increasing infectious disease cases, rising adjuvant use, and proactive immunization policies, such as China's NMPA approval for GSK's Cervarix vaccine.

This in-depth market analysis provides an unrivaled view of the vaccine adjuvants market dynamics, intricately exploring multiple market facets, including product, usage, disease, application, and region. It lays the groundwork for stakeholders to comprehend the current landscape and forecasted trends shaping the vaccine adjuvants industry over the next decade.

Detailed segmentation across product, usage, disease type, application, and regional demographics. Critical insights into the factors promoting market growth, including innovative advancements and strategic industry activities. Forward-looking perspectives on emerging market segments and geographical regions poised for high growth.

This thorough analysis offers an invaluable resource for industry participants seeking to navigate the evolving vaccine adjuvants market, illuminating potential opportunities, and challenges on the horizon.

As the healthcare sector continues to prioritize effective immunization strategies, the comprehensive insights presented by this study are expected to serve as a beacon for strategic decision-making and investment planning within the vaccine adjuvants industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global

