Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Analysis 2024-2034 Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Including AbbVie, Bayer, CSL Vifor, Sanofi, and Teoxane

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market is projected to experience burgeoning growth by 2034, fueled by groundbreaking therapeutic advancements and a persistently increasing patient population.

Unprecedented Market Expansion



The iron deficiency anemia therapy market is on an impressive trajectory, expecting to transcend USD 11 billion by 2034. This steep ascent, recorded at a CAGR of 7.88%, is underpinned by a confluence of driving factors. Among these, the escalating global prevalence of anemia due to inadequate dietary iron and absorption challenges, has catalyzed the momentum.

The market's expansion is also a testament to the rising geriatric demographics and enhanced awareness emanating around early detection and treatment of iron deficiency anemia (IDA). Bolstered government initiatives to mitigate the healthcare burden IDA poses have been significant. Additionally, innovations in healthcare infrastructure and a series of product launches and regulatory nods for groundbreaking therapies pivot the market towards a prosperous future.

Innovation at the Core of Advancement



The renewal of the market lies in its progressive leaps with treatments that mend the shortage of healthy red blood cells indicative of anemia. The market focuses on the introduction of novel, more efficacious therapeutic approaches. In light of this, regulators' approvals such as that granted to Zydus's novel Oxemia formulation for anemia related to chronic kidney disease in India, stimulate substantial market growth.

Segmented Brilliance in Parenteral Iron Therapy

The iron deficiency anemia therapy market's segmentation analysis reveals stellar performance by parenteral iron therapy as of 2023. This segment has enjoyed a prolific revenue inflow owing to advancements in formulations and premier product launches. Companies like Emcure Pharmaceuticals stamp their innovation mark with the release of upgraded offerings such as Orofer FCM 750.

Steady Gains in Oral Therapy and Adult Segments

Oral iron therapy is anticipated to burgeon graciously during the forecast period, hailed for its ease of use and accessibility. Adults contribute the largest share of market revenue, augmented by rising anemia levels among women and robust regulatory approvals for adult anemia treatments.

Home Healthcare to Gain Traction

The shifting tides of healthcare delivery approach are evidenced in the home healthcare segment's expected highest CAGR. Cost-efficiency and advancements in remote patient management technologies are enabling more patients to seek treatment in the comfort of their homes, with innovations like BioSyent Pharma Inc.'s FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45.

Geographical Market Insights



North America continually dominates the market sphere with an expansive share, leveraging the region’s advanced R&D infrastructure and strategic product launches. A notable FDA approval for Daiichi Sankyo's INJECTAFER elucidates the trend. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is not far behind, set to register the swiftest growth rate. This is due to the mounting incident rate of IDA, increased awareness, and localized market initiatives like the introduction of Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.'s new MonoVer in Japan.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $11.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan)

Bayer AG

CSL Vifor

Sanofi

Teoxane

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

GSK plc

AdvaCare Pharma

Novartis AG

Apotex Inc.

Zydus Group

PHARMACOSMOS A/S

Covis Pharma GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kni1z0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment