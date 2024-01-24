RNA-based Therapeutics Market Outlook Report, 2023-2034: Personalized Medicine Adoption, Investment Inflows, and Pharma Collaborations Fueling Global Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RNA-based Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global RNA-based Therapeutics Market was estimated at USD 13.83 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.47 billion by 2034, witnessing a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in RNA technologies, growing adoption of personalized medicine, growing investment and funding, and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies will drive market growth.





An Emerging Leader: Antisense Oligonucleotides Segment

The report reveals that the antisense oligonucleotides segment currently leads the market in revenue, driven by breakthroughs in nucleic acid technology. This advancement has facilitated the development of precise and efficient treatments that are gaining traction in various therapeutic applications.

Oncology Remains Pivotal RNA Therapeutics Showing Promise in Oncology

In the field of oncology, RNA-based therapeutics have demonstrated substantial clinical efficacy, earning it the largest market share in the therapeutic areas analyzed. By harnessing the targeted capabilities of RNA therapies, researchers and clinicians are making significant strides in cancer treatment.

Hospitals and Clinics Adopt RNA-based Therapies

With respect to end-user adoption, the report identifies hospitals and clinics as leading contributors to market revenue. This segment has witnessed considerable growth, attributed to the integration of RNA-based therapies into clinical practice.

The Global Perspective and Regional Potentials

Globally, North America holds the largest market share, thanks to its advanced infrastructure and substantial investment in healthcare innovation. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is flagged as a potential hotspot for market growth, propelled by increasing healthcare expenditures and a growing focus on research and development.

Segmentation: Key Insights into RNA-based Therapeutics Market Trajectory

RNA Aptamers, siRNA, Antisense Oligonucleotides, mRNA therapeutics.

Oncology, Genetic Disorders, Ophthalmology, Hematological Disorders as target therapeutic areas.

Assessment of market trends in Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Others as crucial end-users.

The extensive report encompasses forecast insights on the RNA-based therapeutics market from 2023 to 2034, segmented by drug class, therapeutic area, end-user, and region, covering over 17 countries and 5 regions. Each segment offers a detailed view of the current market scenario, factors driving growth, and potential future directions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $25.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

