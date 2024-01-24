Global Menopausal Therapy Market Report 2024-2034: Dietary Supplements Dominate 2023 Revenue with Natural Product Surge; OTC Pharma Products Poised for Fastest Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Menopausal Therapy Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global menopausal therapy market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08% from 2024 to 2034, according to this comprehensive market analysis. The market size, which was estimated at USD 17.54 billion in 2023, is anticipated to rise to USD 33.57 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The increase in market size is attributed to a variety of factors, including a rising number of women experiencing post-menopausal symptoms and a growing adoption of hormone replacement therapy (HRT). The growing interest in over-the-counter (OTC) products and the steady launch of new medications are also bolstering the market.

In a detailed segment analysis, dietary supplements emerged as the leading segment in terms of revenue in 2023. The surge in natural and herbal product preferences and the initiation of new product launches by key industry players contribute to this trend. Conversely, OTC pharma products are anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast years.

The North American region is forecasted to hold the largest market share, driven by increasing awareness of women's health issues, substantial healthcare expenditure, and a proven record of strategic partnerships. Noteworthy is the recent brand launch directed at (peri)menopausal wellness by Amyris, Inc., highlighting the market's responsiveness to evolving consumer needs.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate. This growth can be ascribed to heightened market demand, a preference for non-hormonal therapy options, and the presence of key players who are actively engaged in research and development endeavors.

Key Takeaways from the Menopausal Therapy Market Analysis:

Retail pharmacies lead in revenue generation across distribution channels.

Hospital pharmacies are projected to grow swiftly, catering to an increasing number of women seeking menopausal therapy.

Technological advancements and digitization in pharmacy retail, notably eCommerce platforms, are set to diversify distribution channels.

The report also offers an in-depth examination of various treatments and distribution channels, highlighting the competitive dynamics and forecasted trends in diverse regions such as Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

This thorough market research study presents an authoritative source of information for industry stakeholders, providing insights to support strategic business decisions in the rapidly evolving landscape of menopausal therapy. It underlines key market developments, including regulatory changes, product innovations, and shifts in consumer behavior that are shaping the future of menopausal healthcare solutions worldwide.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $33.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Allergan

Theramex

Eli Lily and Company

PADAGIS LLC

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Rainbow Light

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Pure Encapsulations LLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o19nk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment