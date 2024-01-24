Global Dialysis Market Projected to Reach $209.6 Billion by 2034 - Cutting-Edge Product Developments, Aided by Regulatory Approvals, Anticipated to Propel Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dialysis Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis of the global dialysis market projects a robust growth trajectory, with the industry's valuation anticipated to surge from USD 100.92 billion in 2023 to USD 209.60 billion by 2034. A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.87% is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In-depth market insights reveal that the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and the rise in patient preference for home-based dialysis care are pivotal factors driving the demand for advanced dialysis treatments globally. The report segments the market based on types, dialysis modalities, end-user applications, and regional demarcations to provide an exhaustive view of the industry landscape.

Market Dynamics and Segmentation at a Glance



Dialysis Services Dominate Revenue Share: Services continue to lead the market, attributed to the proliferation of well-appointed renal care facilities that cater to both chronic and acute kidney conditions.

Services continue to lead the market, attributed to the proliferation of well-appointed renal care facilities that cater to both chronic and acute kidney conditions. Product Innovations Fueling Fastest Growth: Cutting-edge product developments, aided by regulatory approvals, are anticipated to propel the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Cutting-edge product developments, aided by regulatory approvals, are anticipated to propel the fastest growth during the forecast period. Hemodialysis Remains the Preferred Dialysis Type: With technological advancements and FDA clearances, hemodialysis maintains its stature as the sector garnering the highest revenue.

With technological advancements and FDA clearances, hemodialysis maintains its stature as the sector garnering the highest revenue. Peritoneal Dialysis Trending: Peritoneal dialysis is expected to grow substantially, favored by the increasing preference for at-home treatment modalities.

Peritoneal dialysis is expected to grow substantially, favored by the increasing preference for at-home treatment modalities. Dialysis Centers & Hospitals as Primary End-users: Dialysis centers and hospitals retain the highest revenue slice, thanks to comprehensive reimbursement policies and an extensive patient base.

Dialysis centers and hospitals retain the highest revenue slice, thanks to comprehensive reimbursement policies and an extensive patient base. Home Care Segment Expected to Expand Rapidly: Shifting preferences towards home-based dialysis care are leading to significant growth in the home care sector.

Regional Market Perspectives



In the regional context, North America stands out with the largest revenue share due to its high-quality healthcare infrastructure, intensive research and development activities, and rising ESRD patient population.

Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is brimming with potential, projected to register the fastest growth rate. This optimism stems from the increased accessibility to dialysis services and the strategic efforts of market players to penetrate these burgeoning markets.

Collectively, these insights underscore the dialysis market dynamics, from contemporary trends to future market forecasts, painting a cumulative portrait of an industry on an upward curve. Such valuable market analysis aims to equip healthcare professionals, policymakers, investors, and participants in the renal care sector with actionable intelligence for informed decision-making.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $100.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $209.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

