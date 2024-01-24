Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis by Type, Technology, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide hydrogen generation market was valued at $136.3 billion in 2021, and the sector is expected to reach $262 billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2022 and 2031.

This report illustrates the most vital attributes of the Hydrogen Generation Market, which are driving and providing opportunities. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market growth on the basis of several segments in the market. The study also presents predictions of past and present trends of the market. Lastly, the study presents the competitive analysis, such as key strategies and capabilities of major players in the market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-site

5.3. Portable



6. Technology: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Steam Methane Reforming

6.3. Water Electrolysis

6.4. Partial Oil Oxidation

6.5. Coal Gasification



7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Ammonia Production

7.3. Petroleum Refinery

7.4. Methanol Production

7.5. Transportation

7.6. Power Generation

7.7. Others

7.8. Healthcare



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

8.3. Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

8.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of APAC)

8.5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

8.6. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Air Liquide International S.A

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

10.3. Hydrogenics Corporation

10.4. Inox Air Products Ltd.

10.5. Iwatani Corporation

10.6. Linde plc

10.7. Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

10.8. Messer

10.9. SOL Group

10.10. Tokyo Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.



11. Analyst Opinion

