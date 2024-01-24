Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Industry Assessment 2024-2034: Details Emerging Trends and Regional Growth Prospects by Segment

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The emerging trends and growth prospects in the global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market have been comprehensively analyzed in this research publication. The report highlights a significant expansion of the CRRT market with estimations forecasting a value of USD 3.79 billion by 2034, and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.34% from 2024 to 2034.

An upsurge in acute kidney injury (AKI) cases, along with advancements in CRRT modalities, have become pivotal driving forces in the market. North America leads the regional segments in revenue share, credited to increased investments and an aging population susceptible to kidney disorders. The Asia Pacific region, however, is anticipated to encounter the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditures and escalating prevalence of diabetes and hypertension.

Among the key findings, the report segregates the CRRT market into various segments:

System and consumables as product segments, with consumables generating significant revenue in 2023.

Continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH) modality segment recorded the highest revenue in 2023, while continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Age groups were bifurcated into adults and pediatrics/neonates, with adults commanding the highest market share.

End-users segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care, homecare, and others, with hospitals holding the largest share in 2023.

In the report's segment-wise analysis, innovative product launches and approvals are said to significantly contribute to the market growth. For example:

In the consumables segment, there's an increased demand for advanced dialysis products.

Technological advancements are leading to the introduction of high-volume permeability CRRT systems with EMR integration.

New treatment modalities in pediatrics are being developed to manage acute kidney disorders more effectively.

The report also details the recent FDA approvals driving the market, such as the extended indication for Quanta Dialysis System which now includes additional CRRT modalities. Additionally, it highlights the investment in research initiatives like KidneyX that aim to foster innovations in kidney disease treatment.

In terms of regional progressions, specific developments are noted:

The inauguration of an Institute for Dialysis and Renal Diseases by Cytecare Hospitals in the Asia Pacific showcasing a dedicated approach to managing renal health.

Significant approvals and clearances in the North American segment, underpinning its dominion in the CRRT market space.

This in-depth analysis encapsulates pivotal data for stakeholders in the healthcare sector, policy makers, and investors interested in attaining a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future growth trajectories for the continuous renal replacement therapy market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Nipro Corporation

NxStage Medical Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

SWS Hemodialysis Care

Chongqing Shanwaishan Science and Technology

Anjue Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Medites Pharma spol. s.r.o

Ningbo Tianyi Medical Devices

Medical Components Inc.

Cytosorbents

Medtronic plc

Baxter International

NIKKISO Co. Ltd.

Medica S.p.A.

Fresenius Medical Care

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Infomed SA

