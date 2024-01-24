UK Explosives Manufacturing Industry Research Report: Five Year Industry Forecasts, Growth Rates and Analysis of Key Industry Players and Market Shares

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosives Manufacturing in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Explosives Manufacturing industry's revenue has contracted at a projected compound annual rate of 3% over the years through 2023-24. Downstream demand for bulk explosives from the construction and mining sectors was drastically squeezed by the closure of construction sites following the COVID-19 outbreak. Explosives manufacturers producing pyrotechnics and fireworks have faced significant competition from cheaper Chinese imports.
Companies in this industry manufacture explosives, pyrotechnic products and propellant powders. Industry participants may also make blasting accessories such as blasting and detonating caps, fuses, cords, signaling flares, detonators and safety fuses.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
