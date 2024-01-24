Corn Farming in the US Industry Research Report: Industry is Expected to Rebound as Supply and Demand for Corn Balance

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corn Farming in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Revenue for the corn farming industry has been volatile over the past five years as corn prices and demand have fluctuated dramatically. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a downturn in revenue as the supply chain backed up products were left unsold, but massive increases in exports and boosted oil production caused revenue to skyrocket in 2021 and 2022. As a result of these outliers, revenue has risen an annualized 10.1% to $94.7 billion over the five years to 2023, including an increase of 0.3% in 2023 alone.



Operators in this industry primarily grow corn (except sweet corn) and produce corn seeds. Corn commonly refers to the grains or kernels of the tall annual cereal grass Zea mays, a staple cereal in many parts of the world. In the United States, it is most commonly used as livestock feed and in the production of ethanol, sweeteners, oil and other products.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.





Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2gnwr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.