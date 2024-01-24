United States Wedding Planners Industry Research Report - Five Year Industry Forecasts, Growth Rates and Analysis of Key Industry Players and Market Shares

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wedding Planners in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the five years to 2023, revenue for the Wedding Planners industry has declined as more couples have opted to plan their weddings themselves rather than hire industry operators. According to 2021 data from the Wedding Planning Institute, 27.0% of couples are using wedding planners. This contraction in demand for industry services mainly stems from an increase in the number of do-it-yourself (DIY) weddings.

Consumers that do opt to hire wedding planners are spending more money than ever before. Over the years to 2023, industry revenue is expected to decline at a CAGR of 1.5%, including an anticipated 2.1% decrease in 2023, to reach $1.4 billion. In 2020 and 2021, revenue decreased 6.5% and 12.0%, respectively, due to wedding cancelations and postponements as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

