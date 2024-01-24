United States Casting Agencies Market Report - Industry Growth May Be Stifled by the Rise of User-Generated Content

The "Casting Agencies in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Casting agencies play an intermediary role between producers and talent agencies. When the producer of a film, TV series, advertisement or other media project requires an actor with specific physical characteristics or acting skills, they reach out to a casting agency to provide candidates. Casting directors then send out requests to talent agencies for actors with matching traits. Talent agents submit available matching candidates to casting directors for an audition, in which the director evaluates the skills of the actor.

Casting directors' expertise lies in their ability to spot strong candidates that also match the specific requests of the project's creators, though it's ultimately the producer of the project that decides which actor will be cast. The actor, the casting director and the actor's agent receive a commission based on the pay schedule of the selected actor.

Operators in this industry are paid by movie and TV production companies to find actors and extras to cast into roles. Movie casting agencies typically work, at least partially, on a fixed-fee basis.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7vd64

