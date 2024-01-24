United States Casting Agencies Market Report - Industry Growth May Be Stifled by the Rise of User-Generated Content

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casting Agencies in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Casting agencies play an intermediary role between producers and talent agencies. When the producer of a film, TV series, advertisement or other media project requires an actor with specific physical characteristics or acting skills, they reach out to a casting agency to provide candidates. Casting directors then send out requests to talent agencies for actors with matching traits. Talent agents submit available matching candidates to casting directors for an audition, in which the director evaluates the skills of the actor.

Casting directors' expertise lies in their ability to spot strong candidates that also match the specific requests of the project's creators, though it's ultimately the producer of the project that decides which actor will be cast. The actor, the casting director and the actor's agent receive a commission based on the pay schedule of the selected actor.



Operators in this industry are paid by movie and TV production companies to find actors and extras to cast into roles. Movie casting agencies typically work, at least partially, on a fixed-fee basis.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

