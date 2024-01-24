Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Chief Operations Officer James Cosman to Retire

Mona Macero Will Become Chief Digital Officer of Brookline Bancorp, Inc.



Kelly Bressette Will Become Director of Operations

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) Co-President and Chief Operating Officer Michael McCurdy announced today three key changes affecting leadership positions at Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”).

After fifteen years as the Company’s Chief Operations Officer, James Cosman will retire effective April 1, 2024. Cosman will remain with the Company on a part-time basis and work on special projects.

“We have benefited tremendously from Jim’s leadership over the years,” said Paul Perrault, the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “Jim has made invaluable contributions as our Chief Operations Officer and we are indebted to him for his years of service to our company.”

McCurdy added: “Jim is revered by his colleagues for his skilled management, operations oversight and leadership; our success in these areas is directly attributable to his efforts over the years.”

Mona Macero, currently Senior Vice President, Managing Director of the Commercial Markets Payment Group at the Company, will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer upon Cosman’s retirement. Macero will oversee the Company’s Commercial Payments, Information Technology, Information Security, and Support and Administrative Services areas and report directly to McCurdy.

With respect to Macero’s appointment, McCurdy stated: “We are fortunate that Mona will assume the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. Mona is an exceptionally talented executive and will be a critical part of our efforts to drive future payments, technology and digital initiatives.”

Kelly Bressette, currently Director of Loan Operations, will become Executive Vice President, Director of Operations, overseeing Loan and Deposit Operations and Mortgage Underwriting. Bressette will report directly to McCurdy.

Commenting on Bressette’s appointment, McCurdy stated: “Kelly is an outstanding leader and banking professional. She has extensive operations experience and we are excited about what her leadership in this area will bring to our company. With Kelly, our operations foundation is solid.”

Jim Cosman joined the Company in 2009 as Chief Operations Officer. Previously, Cosman served in executive and management roles at BayBank, Bank of Boston and, most recently, from 1999 to 2009 as a Systems and Operations Executive at Sovereign Bank.

Mona Macero has been Senior Vice President, Managing Director of the Commercial Markets Payment Group at the Company since 2019. Previously, Macero held leadership positions at Blue Hills Bank, Century Bank, US Trust and Citizens Bank. Additionally, Macero has experience as the Chief Information Officer at Endurance Capital.

Kelly Bressette has been Senior Vice President, Director of Loan Operations since 2018. From 2016 to 2018 Bressette served as Senior Vice President, Operations Director at Eastern Bank. Additionally, Bressette has held senior operations and management roles at Middlesex Savings Bank, Fleet Bank and BankBoston.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $11 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island and PCSB Bank. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and New York. It provides equipment financing through its subsidiary unit Eastern Funding LLC. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. can be found at www.brooklinebancorp.com.

