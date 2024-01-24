Identity Management Software in the US Market Report: Continued Growth in Corporate Profit and Remote Computer Access will Bolster Demand

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identity Management Software in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industry producers primarily develop, publish and distribute software systems that manage user identity and access to corporate databases. Most commonly, these systems include single sign-on and multifactor authentication, which can improve network security and employee productivity.

The industry has exhibited strong growth through the end of 2023, driven by rising corporate profit and a growing reliance on technology to conduct business activities. The COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020 resulted in an increase in remote work, driving additional demand for network security systems. As a result, revenue is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.8% to $4.6 billion through the end of 2023, including an expected increase of 2.5% in 2023 alone.



Companies in this industry offer software systems that manage user identity and access to corporate databases.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



