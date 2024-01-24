Cooking Oil Recycling in the UK Industry Research Report 2024 - Revenue has been Boosted by a Hike in Biodiesel Prices

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooking Oil Recycling in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cooking oil recyclers provide a legally mandated service to food manufacturing and food-service establishments and then primarily sell the used cooking oil to biodiesel producers. The industry has been lifted by several pieces of legislation that have boosted biodiesel consumption. As the government pursues climate change targets, strong policy support for the use of biodiesel has transformed UCO from being considered a waste product to a valuable commodity.

Growth in biodiesel prices alongside growing numbers of food manufacturers and food-service establishments has contributed to industry revenue climbing at a compound annual rate of 5.1% over the five years through 2022-23 to reach £90.5 million. Over the five years through 2023-24, revenue is expected to expand at a compound annual rate of 2.9% to £93.8 million.



Companies in this industry collect used cooking oil (yellow and brown grease) from restaurants and other food-service establishments for sale to downstream markets, who process this grease into biodiesel, animal feed and other products. Industry operators also process and refine the used cooking oil they collect prior to selling it to downstream markets.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

