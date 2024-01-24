UK Online Stock Brokerages Research Report: Online Stock Brokerages Offering Zero-Fee Commission Fees Thrive

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Stock Brokerages in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the five years through 2022-23, revenue has rocketed at a compound annual rate of 18.5% to £1.9 billion. The Online Stock Brokerages industry has gained users quickly, as many investors left their brokers and started trading online. Rising incomes, volatile stock markets, an increasing number of mobile connections and growing appetite for online stock trading have fuelled revenue growth.



Companies in this industry operate online websites that act as agents in the buying and selling of stocks or other securities. Industry firms primarily concentrate on stock brokerage while also offering services for other types of securities.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1x62kp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.