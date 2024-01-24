UK Online Stock Brokerages Research Report: Online Stock Brokerages Offering Zero-Fee Commission Fees Thrive

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Stock Brokerages in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the five years through 2022-23, revenue has rocketed at a compound annual rate of 18.5% to £1.9 billion. The Online Stock Brokerages industry has gained users quickly, as many investors left their brokers and started trading online. Rising incomes, volatile stock markets, an increasing number of mobile connections and growing appetite for online stock trading have fuelled revenue growth.
Companies in this industry operate online websites that act as agents in the buying and selling of stocks or other securities. Industry firms primarily concentrate on stock brokerage while also offering services for other types of securities.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
