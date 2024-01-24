UK Environmental Consultants Industry Report: UK Efforts to Reach Net Zero Ambitions Are Underpinning Revenue Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Consultants in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the five years through 2022-23, revenue is slated to swell at a compound annual rate of 2.6% to £2.3 billion, thanks to successful contract wins and the UK's efforts towards its net zero ambitions. Many of the largest environment consultancy firms operate in engineering and infrastructure provision and consultancy and benefit from providing environmental consulting services alongside these.
New regulation targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 has encouraged downstream firms to act more sustainably, supporting demand for environmental consultants; for example, £12 billion of domestic green investment occurred between March 2020 and October 2021.
Companies in this industry provide advice to businesses and public-sector organisations on environmental issues, such as controlling environmental contamination from pollutants, toxic substances and hazardous materials.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
