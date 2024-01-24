United States Tobacco Growing Industry Research Report: Competition from Substitute Products is Forecast to Suppress Industry Revenue Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco Growing in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2005 deregulation of the Tobacco Growing industry continues to linger over tobacco farmers. The removal of federal production quotas and price supports initiated an exodus that has continued into recent years. Without government support, small and otherwise unprofitable farmers have switched crops, dropping out of the industry entirely. With a consistent and downward annualized trend in the percentage of smokers and with the rise in substitute products such as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), the industry has been facing declining demand for a significant period.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tobacco farmers received some federal assistance as a part of the CARES Act. Industry revenue has fallen an estimated CAGR of 8.8% to an expected $944.0 million in 2023, when revenue is set to decline 5.7%.



Farms in this industry grow tobacco leaf. Tobacco farmers purchase inputs, such as fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, pesticides, plant seeds, plant bulbs and curing fuel, from farm supply and other wholesaling industries. The tobacco leaf is exported or sold to domestic tobacco product manufacturers.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.





Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btooi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.