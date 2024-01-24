Canada Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing Industry Research Report: Adherence to International Electronics Supply Chain Trends will Likely Drive Industry Revenue

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing in Canada - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Semiconductor machinery manufacturers supply capital equipment for various processes in semiconductor manufacturing. While semiconductors have become the foundation of nearly every technology today, years of outsourcing semiconductor manufacturing put Canada in a weak position globally.
Rising import penetration has been specifically challenging to the domestic industry. East Asian countries dominate semiconductor production, where enormous scale, massive R&D investment and lower-cost labour make it near impossible for domestic manufacturers to compete.
But, an explosion in semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic led to supply shocks, boosting machinery purchases from domestic and foreign manufacturers expanding production volume. High interest rates and concerns about how consumers will respond to a recession are curtailing equipment sales - and profit - in 2023. In all, industry-wide revenue has been declining at a CAGR of 33.3% to total an estimated $145.0 million in 2023, when revenue will jump an expected 1.9%.
This industry manufactures equipment used to make semiconductors, more commonly known as chips or integrated circuits. This equipment includes wafer-processing equipment, semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment and other semiconductor-making machinery.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bh8dxv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.