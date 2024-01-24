Canada Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing Industry Research Report: Adherence to International Electronics Supply Chain Trends will Likely Drive Industry Revenue

Semiconductor machinery manufacturers supply capital equipment for various processes in semiconductor manufacturing. While semiconductors have become the foundation of nearly every technology today, years of outsourcing semiconductor manufacturing put Canada in a weak position globally.

Rising import penetration has been specifically challenging to the domestic industry. East Asian countries dominate semiconductor production, where enormous scale, massive R&D investment and lower-cost labour make it near impossible for domestic manufacturers to compete.

But, an explosion in semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic led to supply shocks, boosting machinery purchases from domestic and foreign manufacturers expanding production volume. High interest rates and concerns about how consumers will respond to a recession are curtailing equipment sales - and profit - in 2023. In all, industry-wide revenue has been declining at a CAGR of 33.3% to total an estimated $145.0 million in 2023, when revenue will jump an expected 1.9%.

This industry manufactures equipment used to make semiconductors, more commonly known as chips or integrated circuits. This equipment includes wafer-processing equipment, semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment and other semiconductor-making machinery.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY


